Triple-A Final Stretch to Benefit Local Charities

September 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the creation of a charitable component to the 10-game Triple-A Final Stretch of games that will benefit 501(c)3 charities in each Triple-A city.

For each home run hit by Triple-A teams (home and road games) during the Triple-A Final Stretch, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 per home run to a local charity selected by the team. The team hitting the most home runs over the 10-game span will generate an extra $5,000 donation for their charity.

All home runs hit by Red Wings players during the Final Stretch will benefit The Pirate Toy Fund.

The Pirate Toy Fund is the only nonprofit organization in the country dedicated to distributing new toys year-round to children-in-need throughout the Greater Rochester region. Co-Founded by local children's entertainer, Gary the Happy Pirate and Dave and Lorrie Simonetti, the Pirate Toy Fund has distributed almost 400,000 toys since 1995 and continues to actively pursue new avenues to expand its mission. The founders were inspired by the extraordinary life of Christie Simonetti; daughter of Dave and Lorrie and special friend to Gary.

"Minor League Baseball teams have long been great community partners, and we are pleased to make a donation to each of these local charities on behalf of our Triple-A teams for their performance during the Triple-A Final Stretch," said Major League Baseball's Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "These charities provide a variety of valuable services to their community, and it is our honor to recognize their efforts."

