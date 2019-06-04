Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (7:05 p.m.)

June 4, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 55 | Home Game # 26

BUFFALO BISONS (23-31, 5th, -8.5 North) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (31-22, 1st, +3.5 North)

LHP Ryan Feierabend (2-1, 5.40) vs. LHP Daniel Camarena (0-1, 5.40)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in game three of their six-game set. The Bisons look to take a win following a 3-7 start to the season series verus the RailRiders. Following the homestand the Bisons will have an off day on Monday before a six-day road trip through the IL West.

Yesterday's Gm1: BUF 4, SWB 2

In the continuation of a game on 4/20, it picked up in the top of the third inning with the Bisons up 1-0. Buffalo added three more runs on five hits throughout the seven inning game, highlighted by a Teoscar Hernandez solo home run. Although the RailRiders out-hit the Herd, a strong pitching performance by LHP Zach Logue helped hand Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the loss.

Yesterday's Gm2: BUF 2, SWB 9

RHP Andrew Sopko took his second loss of the year after giving up eight runs off of nine hits. Extra-base hits by Jordan Patterson and Michael De La Cruz were not enough to match the RailRiders offense. Tyler Wade and Mike Ford led the way for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with three RBI's each as RHP Raynel Espinal allowed just two runs over 5.0 IP.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (3-7)

Buffalo and the RailRiders are meeting for the third time at Sahlen Field this season. The two teams opened the year in Buffalo, and were supposed to play a two-day, three game series in late April that was postponed. The Herd will still travel to Moosic two more times before the end of the year.

Today's Starter

Ryan Feierabend will take the mound for the Bisons at home after allowing six runs on six hits over just 1.2 IP in his previous

start at Sahlen Field. It was the southpaw's first start back with Buffalo after two appearances with Toronto, including one start.

Socrates Brito

Socrates Brito continued his hot streak at the plate in game two of the double-header with a 1-3 performance including a walk. His hit streak now sits at seven games where he is hitting .321 in that span.

Teoscar Hernandez

Coming into a game in which he was not the roster for the first two innings, Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo home run in his first at-bat in game one of last night's twinbill. He now has five home runs on the year, one back from the team lead.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (21-38) is home this evening to open up a three-game series against the division-leading New York Yankees. With a 7:05 p.m. start time, the Blue Jays will send out LHP Clayton Richard with the hopes of him earning his first win of the year.

