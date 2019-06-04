Hernandez, De La Guerra Lift PawSox to Fourth-Straight Win

June 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Gorkys HernÃ¡ndez and Chad De La Guerra continued their torrid pace as the Pawtucket Red Sox (25-31) won their season-best fourth in a row, topping Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (28-27) on Tuesday by a 7-5 final.

Playing once again as the Osos Polares de Pawtucket as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa De la DiversiÃ³n," Pawtucket scored in the very first inning.

Gorkys HernÃ¡ndez kicked off the scoring with an opposite-field homer to make it 1-0. The 31-year-old's second long ball of the game came in the sixth inning. HernÃ¡ndez now has 4 home runs over his last 5 games. Over that span, he is 8-for-17 with the 4 homers, 5 RBI and a stolen base.

The Iron Pigs tied the game at one in the third inning on Gift Ngoepe's fifth home run of the season.

Ngoepe gave his team a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run double to center.

Lehigh Valley added another run in the sixth thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of Matt McBride.

Along with HernÃ¡ndez's homer in the bottom half of the inning, Pawtucket got to within a run after Rusney Castillo doubled home a run.

In the seventh inning, Pawtucket erupted for four runs to take a 7-4 lead, two of those runs coming on De La Guerra's second homer in as many games.

Making his second rehab appearance with the PawSox, left-hander Brian Johnson started and went the first 3 innings. Johnson allowed 2 hits, one earned run, 2 walks and a strikeout. He threw 48 pitches, with 27 of them for strikes.

Southpaw Kyle Hart followed Johnson in his second Triple-A appearance. Hart picked up his second-consecutive win, going the final 6 innings and allowing 4 earned runs.

The PawSox head to Lehigh Valley for a brief two-game series with the Iron Pigs at Coca-Cola Park beginning tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz (2-4, 4.98 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Iron Pigs righty Enyel De Los Santos (2-1, 3.86 ERA).

Pawtucket returns home for a four-game series with the Rochester Red Wings starting Friday, June 7, which begins with a doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. On Friday, the first 3,000 fans will receive a Mookie Betts MVP bobblehead. Saturday, June 8 is Star Wars firework night. Sunday, June 9 is Bark in the Park, as well as another Family FUNday, which includes a pre-game catch on the field and post-game run the bases.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

