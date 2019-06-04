SWB Game Notes

June 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (31-22) @ BUFFALO BISONS (23-31)

LHP Daniel Camarena (0-1, 5.51) vs. LHP Ryan Feierabend (2-1, 5.40)

| Game No. 54 | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | June 4, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

BUFFALO, NY (June 3, 2019) -- After falling by a pair of runs in the completion of a suspended game from April 20, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders applied pressure on the Buffalo Bisons with two outs in the top of the 4th inning to grab a lead and make it a seemingly easy 9-2 victory in the nightcap at Sahlen Field.

The second game of the night was tied 2-2 entering the 4th inning after a two-run homer by Buffalo's Jordan Patterson and RBI's on the RailRiders side by Mike Ford and Brad Miller. Entering the decisive 4th frame, the first two RailRiders were retired before eight straight reached base off starter Andrew Sopko. The big swings in the inning came from Tyler Wade who drilled a bases-clearing double to right-centerfield and a two-run homer by Mike Ford to cap the six-run frame that put SWB up 8-2.

Game One of the night resumed a little over 44 days since the last pitch was thrown in the contest April 20 on a soggy weekend when all three games were postponed in Buffalo. The game resumed in the 3rd inning with the Bisons leading SWB 1-0. Trey Amburgey was at first base with no outs when the game resumed, but he was stranded as the inning came to a close.

Buffalo added runs in the 3rd inning on a Teoscar Hernandez solo home run and a pair in the 4th on a two-run double with two outs by Patrick Kivlehan. Those runs were charged to Brody Koerner who entered in back of David Hale and tossed the final four innings, though Hale was charged with the loss. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored individual runs in the 5th and 6th innings, and even put the first two men on to begin the final frame to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but they couldn't collect a late, big swing.

A YEAR LATER: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders completed the month of May with a .281 AVG over 27G with 51 HR and 178 R (6.6 runs per game) and a 19-8 record. In May 2018, SWB batted .240 over 29G with 33 HR and 113 R (3.9 runs per game) and went 13-14. The RailRiders are 3.0 games ahead of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Syracuse Mets, which is the largest lead they've held in first place in the IL North since the final day of the 2017 season when the led the division by 6.5 games. At 29-20 coming into June, is also the most games above .500 for the RailRiders since the end of 2017 as well-- last season, the RailRiders were never more than eight games above .500.

RAILREHABBERS: INF Didi Gregorius joins OF Aaron Hicks on the list of Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season, and has gone 1-for-15, RBI, HBP in the first four games in which he has played. He was given a day off Monday in Buffalo and was expected to be back in the lineup Tuesday night against LHP Ryan Feierabend. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P). In his two games with SWB before returning to New York, Hicks was 3-for-7 with 2 2B, HR, RBI, 4 R, BB, 1-for-1 SB.

LOOKING FOR PITCHING: The last week+ has featured a 10-4 record for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with a four and five-game winning streak. During that time, the offense has carried the load for the RailRiders, averaging 8.1 runs per game (105 runs scored in 117 innings). The pitching has worked to a 5.76 ERA during that stretch, allowing 80R/70ER over 113.0 IP.

ON-BASE STREAKS, EXTENDED: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre enters Monday's series opener against the Buffalo Bisons with a number of lengthy on-base streaks intact. After all nine men reached base safely in the second game of the twin bill, the double--digit on-base streaks are Brad Miller (25G), Mike Ford (22G), Breyvic Valera (17G), Ryan Lavarnway (16G) and Ryan McBroom (11G). Miller's is the fourth-longest active streak in the International League and it stands as the longest streak in the Yankees MiLB this year, eclipsing the Tampa Tarpons' Diego Castillo who had a 20-game on-base streak from 4/14 - 5/7. Breyvic Valera's lengthy on-base streak also includes an active 9-game hitting streak which is one game off the longest in the IL entering Monday.

WHAT A STRETCH: Early in the season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had their schedule broken up by a handful of postponements and suspensions due to weather -- seven over the first five weeks of the season. Though many of the games were made up the following day, it's time to make up a good number of those games over the next few weeks. Following the day-off May 20th, the RailRiders began a stretch on the 21st against the Pawtucket Red Sox that features 23 games over 20 days before their next scheduled off day. All 23 games come against each of their five IL North Division rivals. They are currently 10-4 on this run of games, with one game against Rochester postponed until July 5th due to weather.

International League Stories from June 4, 2019

