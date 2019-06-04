Wings Pound Mets, 9-3, Tuesday Afternoon

The Red Wings broke open a close game with a six-run seventh inning en route to a 9-3 win over the Syracuse Mets Tuesday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Four different Wings - Wilin Rosario, Brent Rooker, Randy Cesar and Tomas Telis - chipped in with RBI hits during the six-run seventh that turned a 3-2 lead into a 9-2 Wings advantage.

Rosario finished with two hits, two runs scored and three RBI. Since May 15, Rosario is hitting .386 (17-44) with 11 RBI.

Jake Cave, Rosario, Rooker, LaMonte Wade Jr and Telis all had multi-hit afternoons for Rochester.

The Wings (21-33) got on the board first courtesy of a Luis Arraez RBI single in the third inning.

But, the Mets would answer right back on a Matt Kemp RBI knock that tied the game, 1-1. Syracuse would go ahead, 2-1, in the fourth inning on a Tim Tebow RBI groundout.

From there the bullpen combo of Zack Littell (2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 BB), Jake Reed (2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 BB) and Fernando Romero (2.0 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB) would hold the Mets to just one run on six singles the rest of the way.

Wings pitchers induced FIVE double play balls on Tuesday.

Chase De Jong returned from the IL (quad strain) to make his first start for Rochester since May 10. He went three innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks.

Game three of the four-game set is Wednesday morning at 10:35 AM. Southpaw Lewis Thorpe (3-3, 6.27) will make the start for the Wings opposite Casey Coleman (1-5, 5.31).

