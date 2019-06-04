Mets Fall to Red Wings, 9-3, on Tuesday

June 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets lost to the Rochester Red Wings, 9-3, on Tuesday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Luis Guillorme paced the Mets with three hits and a run scored.

Rochester (21-33) got on the board in the top of the third inning. Jordany Valdespin singled to lead off and moved to second on a groundout. He scored on Luis Arraez's single up the middle for a 1-0 Red Wings lead.

Syracuse (29-28) tied the score in the bottom of the frame. Arismendy Alcantara started the inning with a single and stole second base. Four batters later, after a pair of fly outs and a walk, Matt Kemp singled to center to score Alcantara and tie the game, 1-1.

The Mets took the lead in the fourth. René Rivera and Luis Guillorme each singled, and with one out Alcantara walked. Tim Tebow then hit a ground ball to third, forcing Guillorme out at third but scoring Rivera for a 2-1 Syracuse edge.

The Red Wings leapfrogged into the lead in the sixth. Jake Cave tripled to begin the rally, and Wilin Rosario singled him home to tie the game, 2-2. After Brent Rooker was hit by a pitch, LaMonte Wade laid down a would-be sacrifice bunt, but Chris Mazza's throw to first got away, allowing Rosario to score on the error for the Red Wings, giving Rochester a 3-2 advantage.

Rochester broke the game open in the seventh. Tomas Telis doubled, Arraez walked, and Cave walked to load the bases. Rosario then doubled to left field to plate two runs and extend the lead to three, 5-2. Rooker followed with a two-run single, pushing the Rochester edge to five, 7-2. Wade then walked, and Randy Cesar hit a first-pitch single to left to score Rooker, making it an 8-2 ballgame. After a groundout moved Wade to third, he scored on a single by Telis to cap a six-run inning and 9-2 Red Wings lead.

The Mets trimmed the margin by a run in the ninth. Guillorme and Travis Taijeron singled, and Alcantara singled home Guillorme to make the score 9-3, but that was as close as Syracuse would get.

Syracuse and Rochester meet again on Wednesday morning. RHP Casey Coleman is scheduled to start for the Mets opposite LHP Lewis Thorpe for the Red Wings. First pitch is set for 10:35 a.m.

