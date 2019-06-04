IronPigs early lead couldn't hold in Pawtucket

June 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





(Pawtucket, RI) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (28-27) early lead on Tuesday morning couldn't hold as the Pawtucket Red Sox (25-31) rallied from a 4-1 deficit to win 7-5.

Gorkys Hernandez put the PawSox on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning. He hit a solo home run off Ranger Suarez to give Pawtucket a 1-0 lead. The home run for Hernandez was his sixth of the season.

Gift Ngoepe tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third inning. He hit a solo home run off Brian Johnson. The home run for Ngoepe was his fifth of the season. Ngoepe put the IronPigs ahead by a score of 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning as he hit at two-run double off Kyle Hart (2-0) that scored Ali Castillo and Matt McBride.

McBride gave Lehigh Valley insurance in the top of the sixth inning as he hit a sacrifice fly off Hart to extend the lead to 4-1. The run was crucial because the PawSox scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the Pigs lead to 4-3. Hernandez homered again off Suarez that was followed by an RBI double from Rusney Castillo that scored Josh Ockimey.

Suarez pitched six innings as he allowed three runs off six hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Alexis Rivero (0-1) entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning to pitch in relief of Suarez.

Josh Tobias hit an RBI double off Rivero that allowed Cole Sturgeon to score to tie the game at 4-4. Rivero left the game after recording two outs as Tom Windle then came in to pitch in relief. He gave up a three-run home run to Chad De La Guerra that gave Pawtucket a 7-4 lead.

The Pigs scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to trip the PawSox lead to 7-5. Deivy Grullon scored on an RBI groundout by Castillo. Hart finished out the game by pitching six innings in relief of Johnson to earn the win.

Lehigh Valley and Pawtucket will continue their series at Coca-Cola Park over the next two days. First pitch on Wednesday evening is at 7:05 p.m.

