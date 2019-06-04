Game Notes: Indianapolis Indians (32-22) at Louisville Bats (23-34)

June 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 58, Home 29

Indianapolis Indians (32-22) at Louisville Bats (23-34)

RHP Brad Markey (NR w/LOU) vs. RHP Dario Agrazal (3-1, 2.17)

7:00 PM | Tuesday, June 4, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

BAT TUESDAY: The Bats and Indians continue their three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field with right-hander Brad Markey set to make his Reds organizational debut as Louisville's starting pitcher tonight. The Bats dropped a close 7-6 game in extra innings last night, their fourth consecutive one-run loss to the IL West Division rival Indianapolis Indians.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: The Bats and Indians have met 11 times this season, with LOU going 4-3 at Victory Field, and 0-4 so far in their home ballpark. Each of the 4 contests have been decided by one run, with Louisville out-hitting Indianapolis in each of the 4 games as well. On the season, the Bats have actually outscored the Indians 48-43, but are 3 games below the .500 mark against them with the narrow losses.

BLANDY MAKES 2019 DEBUT: Second baseman Alex Blandino went 1-for-2 in his first game on Major League rehab assignment, making his season debut. He is the first Louisville player to appear in a game on rehab this season, after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee while playing for Cincinnati on July 20, 2018 vs. Pittsburgh. Last season, the Bats had 4 players on MLB rehab (Schebler, Suarez, Finnegan, D. Hernandez) in the month of April alone.

THEY ARE A CHANGIN': Third baseman Christian Colon belted his fourth home run of the season, a solo blast in the seventh to give the Bats a 6-5 lead. The homer was Louisville's 67th as a team this season, surpassing the 2015 Bats' team total of 66. That season was the lowest homer output in Bats history, with zero players recording a multi-homer game that season.

RUN ON JUAN AND YOU'RE GONE: Catcher Juan Graterol threw out 3 would-be base stealers last night, nabbing Trayvon Robinson, Jake Elmore and Jason Martin. Graterol is the first Bats catcher to record 3 caught stealings in a game behind the plate since Dioner Navarro recorded 3 on June 19, 2012 in a 4-2 win vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

POWER-SPEED COMBO: First baseman Brian O'Grady recorded his 10th stolen base of the season, ranking sixth in the IL. With 14 home runs, he's the first IL player with 10+ homers and steals in 2019, and one of just 2 Triple-A players (Kyle Tucker, Round Rock). For reference, only 2 MLB players currently have double digits in both categories, the Brewers' Christian Yelich and the Rockies' Trevor Story.

THROUGH EIGHT WAS GREAT: Monday night's extra innings loss dropped the Bats to 3-5 in extra innings this season. Leading 6-5 before giving up a run in both the ninth and 10th innings, it was just their second loss this season when leading after 8 innings, first occurring on April 12 vs. Gwinnett, leading 7-6 before the ninth in an eventual 9-7 Stripers win.

ONE-RUN AGAIN: The Bats and Indians have not only played 4 consecutive one-run matchups and 6 on the season, but the clubs are also tied for the league-lead in one-run games played this season, with 19 apiece. The Indians are 12-7 and the Bats are 6-13 in that scenario, with the next-closest club being Syracuse with 16 games decided by one run.

International League Stories from June 4, 2019

