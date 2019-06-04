Trio of homers not enough for RailRiders as Buffalo uses big 3rd inning for victory

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders led the Buffalo Bisons 3-0 entering the bottom of the 3rd inning, but Buffalo plated five runs and had six men reach safely as that one frame of offense was all they needed in knocking off SWB Tuesday night, 5-4.

The RailRiders got off to as good a start as possible, with leadoff man Trey Amburgey homering to being the game. A two-out double by Kyle Higashioka and the following single by Tyler Wade made it 2-0 before Daniel Camarena even threw a pitch.

The southpaw mowed through the first six batters over two innings before running into a speed bump in the 3rd. The first three men reached off the Bonita, Calif. native before he struck out Anthony Alford to settle into the frame. A batter later, Camarena squared off against former teammate Billy McKinney who turned around an offering and launched a grand slam to right-centerfield to turn a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead. Buffalo added a run later in the inning and held a lead for good with a 5-3 advantage.

The RailRiders added a solo home run in the fourth inning from Logan Morrison which brought the score to 5-4. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre didn't score the rest of the way, and they didn't record a hit over the final four innings as they looked to rally off the Bisons bullpen.

Camarena finished 6.2 innings for a second straight start - giving up all five of his runs in just one of the innings for a second straight start. David Sosebee recorded the final four outs without allowing a run to lower his season ERA to 3.32.

Scranton Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo continue their series Wednesday night with a doubleheader for the second time in three days. It's scheduled to be the fourth and fifth games over the four days SWB is in town to take on the Bisons with the finale still to come Thursday night. RHP Chance Adams (3-1, 4.00) is set to take the ball for the RailRiders in the first game looking for his fifth straight quality start for SWB. First pitch of Game One is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. with pregame coverage with Adam Marco and Adam Giardino beginning at 5:05 p.m. on the RailRiders Radio Network.

