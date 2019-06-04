Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (32-22) at Louisville Bats (23-34)

The Indians have won 10 of their last 11 games on the road and seek another road series win this evening in Louisville.

Location: Louisville Slugger Field

First Pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

Game #55 / Road #26: Indianapolis Indians (32-22) at Louisville Bats (23-34)

Probables: RHP Dario Agrazal (3-1, 2.17) vs. RHP Brad Markey (Louisville debut)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Indy won a back-and-forth affair in the series opener last night, prevailing 7-6 in 10 innings over Louisville. The Tribe fell behind 1-0 after one inning, led 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth and trailed 6-5 going into the ninth. Jake Elmore helped send the game to extras with a one-out, game-tying double in the ninth off R.J. Alaniz. After Dovydas Neverauskas (W, 1-0) tossed his second of three shutout frames in relief, Jason Martin put the Indians back on top in the 10th with a run-scoring double. JB Shuck provided a huge lift off the bench. He replaced Trayvon Robinson in the second inning after Robinson injured himself sliding into second base, and Shuck capitalized on the opportunity with a three-run homer in the fourth off Lucas Sims. Kevin Kramer ignited Indy's offense against Sims with a 14-pitch at-bat that resulted in a walk, and Shuck's homer came shortly after. Shuck added an RBI single in the sixth, a knock that followed doubles by Ke'Bryan Hayes and Kramer. The Tribe improved to 3-3 in extra-inning games and 12-7 in one-run ballgames this season.

OUTHIT, NO QUIT: With last night's win, Indy improved to 7-13 in games where they get outhit by their opponent. Five of those seven wins have come against Louisville, including each of the last four at Louisville Slugger Field; the Tribe swept a three-game set in Louisville from May 21-23 and won again last night. Indy's first win when getting outhit by the Bats came on May 2 at Victory Field in a 5-3 triumph.

HOLD YOUR BREATH: The Indians lead the season series over the Bats 7-4, including a perfect 4-0 mark in Louisville. Five of Indy's seven wins against Louisville have been by one run, and the other two victories were decided by two runs. Ten of the 11 games thus far have been within three runs.

TIGHT BALLGAMES: Over 72 percent (39-of-54, 72.2%) of Indy's games have been decided by three runs or less this year, and the Tribe are 23-16 in those games, including a 12-7 mark in one-run contests. Last year, exactly 60 percent (84-of-140) of Indy's games were within three runs. The Tribe went 41-43 in those contests and struggled in one-run games (14-24).

TRAILING AFTER 8: The Tribe improved to 2-18 in games where they have trailed thru eight full innings. Indy's other comeback victory in that situation was its first win of the season on April 7 at Columbus, where the Tribe scored four runs in the ninth to avoid a four-game sweep and steal a 5-2 ballgame.

JAKE SIMPLY HITS: Jake Elmore finished 2-for-4 with a double and RBI from the No. 8 spot in the order last night, giving him 987 hits in his minor league career. Elmore, 31, is batting .388 (47-for-121) with three homers, 13 doubles and 18 RBI in 36 games for Indy. Since being DFA'd at the end of May and rejoining the Tribe from Pittsburgh on May 30, he is 6-for-13 (.462) in five games.

JB GOES OFF: JB Shuck hit a three-run homer and tacked on an RBI single in last night's game to tie a career high for RBI in a game with four. It was the sixth time he's reached four RBI in a game in his career and first since Sept. 4, 2017 with Rochester vs. Pawtucket.

MJ: The Indians are 17-6 in their last 23 games and coinciding with a loss by Columbus last night, are once again tied for the division lead. Indy's recent success has primarily come on the road; the Tribe are 10-1 in their last 11 road contests dating back to May 9 at Scranton/WB.

DARIO PARTY: The Indians will send Dario Agrazal (3-1, 2.17) to the mound tonight looking to seal a series win. Agrazal, 24, has thrown at least 6.0 innings in five of his six starts for the Tribe, posting a 0.88 WHIP and .200 average against (26-for-130) in the process. He has 32 punchouts and just seven walks with Indy. On the first International League All-Stars fan voting update, Agrazal had the second-highest amount of votes among starting pitchers behind teammate Mitch Keller.

SUB-TWO: Five current Tribe relievers enter tonight's contest with sub-2.00 ERAs. Righties Yefry Ramirez (1.35, 3er/20.0ip), Michael Feliz (1.38, 2er/13.0ip), Dovydas Neverauskas (1.50, 3er/18.0ip) and Montana DuRapau (1.56, 3er/17.1ip) lead the way and are followed by southpaw Jake Brentz (1.88, 3er/14.1ip).

WILL'S WAY: Tribe first baseman Will Craig ranks among league leaders in homers (T-2nd, 15), RBI (T-5th, 39) and total bases (T-8th, 108). Craig enters tonight's game riding a nine-game hitting streak dating back to May 25, tying the longest by a Tribe player this year (Patrick Kivlehan, April 16-28). He is batting .389 (14-for-36) during the stretch with three homers, five doubles and seven RBI. Craig also carries a 17-game on-base streak into tonight's game, tied with Kevin Kramer (May 7-26) for the longest by an Indy player this year.

ROAD WARRIOR: Kevin Kramer has reached base safely in 15 straight games on the road, tied for the seventh longest streak in the IL this season. The stretch dates back to April 26. The Turlock, Calif. native is hitting .313 (35-for-112) with five homers, 11 doubles, 24 RBI and a .395 OBP in his last 15 road games.

