Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Durham (6:05 p.m.)

August 17, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





August 17, 2019 | 6:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY| Game # 124| Home Game # 62

BUFFALO BISONS (63-60, 2nd, -2.0 North) vs. DURHAM BULLS (68-55, 2nd, -3.5 South)

RHP Brock Stewart (NR) vs LHP Anthony Banda (2-2, 4.67)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Durham Bulls for game two of a three-game weekend series at Sahlen Field. This will complete Buffalo's six-game homestand after taking two of three from Toledo this week. Following their meeting with Durham, the Herd heads down the I-90 for a four-game series with the Rochester Red Wings.

Last Game: BUF 7, DUR 3

The Bisons started off their series with the Durham Bulls in the win column, as they were able to string together 12 hits throughout the game. Buffalo used five different pitchers to shut down Durham's offense and secure a win. The Herd now sits five games behind the Bulls for the last wild card spot, but only two games behind in the IL North division.

Durham Bulls (2-2)

Buffalo and Durham are meeting for the second time in the 2019 season, the first time at Sahlen Field. The teams met last month, 7/26-7/28, where the Bulls took two out of three games from the Herd. This meeting will complete their cross-division season series.

Today's Starter

RHP Brock Stewart will be making his Bisons' debut on the hill tonight. The 27-year-old was claimed off of waivers by Toronto on 7/31 and has thrown twice for the Blue Jays. Stewart is 2-0 for the big club, tossing 9.1 IP with six strike outs. The righty's first win in the organization came in a four-inning relief appearance at Tampa Bay on 8/7.

Socrates Brito

OF Socrates Brito was a main source of the Buffalo offense yesterday, as he finished 2-5 on the night as well as driving in two runs. He hit a double and a triple and came around to scored two times during the game. This now brings his hit streak to nine games where he is 11-38 (.289).

Anthony Alford

OF Anthony Alford also continued his hit streak in last night's game, going 1-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored. His hit streak stands at nine games where he is 13-37 (.351), including seven since coming off of the Injured List.

Zach Jackson

Bisons reliever Zach Jackson earned his ninth win of the season last night, and he brought his ERA to 3.98 on the year. His nine wins on the year puts him in a four way tie for the league leader in wins for a pitcher. Only three Bisons pitchers in the past ten seasons have reached double-didget wins, as Jackson will look to join that list by the end of the year.

Blue Jays

Toronto (52-72) beat the visiting Seattle Mariners in yesterday's matchup and set a new franchise record for

back-to-back home runs with their 12th this season as Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk both hit homers. Game two is set for today with a 3:07 p.m. first pitch from Toronto.

