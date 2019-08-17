Heller Rejoins RailRiders on MLB Rehab Assignment

MOOSIC, Pa. - The New York Yankees have announced that right-hander pitcher Ben Heller will rejoin the RailRiders on a Major League rehab assignment. This marks his second rehab assignment while recovering from surgery in last year.

Heller underwent Tommy John surgery in April of 2018. He initially began a rehab stint in June, pitching for Tampa and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but had that assignment halted on July 18. His last appearance was on July 14 for the RailRiders at Syracuse, where he worked one inning and struck out two, needing just nine pitches to dispatch the Mets.

The Wisconsin native was initially selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 22nd round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft and was a piece of the package that sent Andrew Miller to the Indians on July 31, 2016. Heller joined the Yankees system along with OF Clint Frazier, RHP J.P. Feyereisen and LHP Justus Sheffield.

Heller has appeared in 50 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since the trade and made his Major League debut for New York on August 26, 2016. Over 19 appearances for the Yankees, Heller has a 2-0 record, an ERA of 3.00 and has struck out 15 batters over 18 innings. He is currently on the New York Yankees 60-Day Injured List.

He is one of nine New York Yankees players to join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an Allied Integrated Health Systems rehab assignment this year, joining Aaron Hicks, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Domingo Germán, Cameron Maybin, Jonathan Loaisiga and Gary Sanchez.

