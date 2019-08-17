SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (65-58) @ GWINNETT STRIPERS (71-51)

RHP Deivi Garcia (1-3, 5.93) vs. RHP Ian Anderson (1-1, 6.00)

| Game No. 124 | Coolray Field | Lawrenceville, GA | August 17, 2019 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders continued to struggle away from PNC Field, losing their ninth straight game on the road Friday night with a 5-2 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers.

It was a game that saw the season debut of RHP Michael King to the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, nearly 11 months after he picked up the International League Player of the Month award for August 2018. He was economical over 6.0 innings, needing just 79 pitches to work his way through the Stripers lineup. However, a pair of home runs were his undoing as he was charged with the loss while surrendering five runs on just six hits.

Trailing 1-0 entering the top of the fourth inning, the RailRiders got a leadoff double from Clint Frazier who finished 2-for-3 with a HBP. Tyler Wade followed with a sacrifice bunt to push Frazier to third base which set up Kyle Higashioka for a game-tying single to make it 1-1.

The next half inning, Jack Lopez had a pair of runners on when he crushed a three-run shot over the retaining wall and picnic area in left field to make it 4-1.

Tyler Lyons made his organizational debut in the seventh inning for the RailRiders and went 1.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and walking one batter while striking out three men. He handed the ball off to Kaleb Ort for the final out in the bottom of the eighth inning, and he induced a groundout by Cristian Pache to push the game into the ninth inning with the RailRiders needing three runs to tie. Chad Sobotka entered for the save and locked down the win for Gwinnett without the tying run coming to the plate.

HANGING ON: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell Friday night in Gwinnett for their ninth straight loss on the road, dating back to the start of being swept in a three-game series in Louisville, July 26. In its last 15G, the team is 3-12 falling from 16-games above .500 with a 6.0-game lead in the division to just a 2.0-game lead in the division over Buffalo with Rochester (3.0 GB) and Syracuse (3.5 GB) hot on their heels. The last time the lead in the division was as small as 2.0 games was May 30th following a 6-5 win over Rochester when they improved to 48-40 on the season as they were growing the lead in the division after just taking over first place from the Syracuse Mets.

LONGEST HIT STREAK: RailRiders INF Breyvic Valera entered Friday's series opener against the Gwinnett Stripers with an 11-game hitting streak under his belt before snapping it with an 0-for-5. Because of his time up in the big leagues, this streak dates back to 7/20 and at 28 days is the longest in days elapsed of the season. It currently stands three games shy of his own 14-game hit streak from 5/23 - 6/7 in which he hit .462 (24-for-52) as the longest of the season by a RailRiders batter.

NOT GETTING OUTHIT, NOT GETTING WINS: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have been mired in a tough stretch where wins have been tough to come by. Despite that, they have amassed as many hits as their opponents in 3-of-5 games in their current losing streak. Before that, the team was 59-19 (.756) in games in which they weren't outhit by their opponents.

MAKING MOVES: With 17 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace of roster moves. Following a year in which they made 275 roster moves total (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 288 heading into Friday's game against Gwinnett. The team is averaging 2.34 moves/game this season and is on pace for 327 roster moves through the end of the regular season.

LOTS OF FACES: LHP Tyler Lyons entered out of the bullpen Friday night for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for his New York Yankees organizational debut against the Gwinnett Stripers. In doing so, he became the 73rd player to appear in a game for SWB this season. When RHP David Hernandez grabbed the ball from RHP David Sosebee in the 9th inning Wednesday night, he became the 71st player to play in a game for the RailRiders this season and Thursday's starting pitcher, Nick Nelson, was No. 72. This exceeds the 2018 team's total roster of 69 players, and far surpasses the 2017 mark of 65. The RailRiders are creeping up on the all-time franchise record of 75 players in a single season, set in 2015.

RESTED FOR THE HOMESTRETCH: The entire International League got Monday off and all the teams have regrouped and are ready for the sprint to the finish of the regular season, Labor Day. The teams across the league have 21 games in 21 days starting Tuesday as the division leaders look to hang on for their playoff lives, with other teams nipping at their heels. The RailRiders (65-57, .533) are being closely followed by the Buffalo Bisons, Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets as the division becomes more tightly bunched with the calendar moving through mid-August. The RailRiders and Bisons wrap up the season by playing four games over four days at PNC Field to wrap-up the regular season leading into Labor Day.

