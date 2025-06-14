Being a Man Down Won'T Stop @sjearthquakes from Equalizing!
June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
Check out the San Jose Earthquakes Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2025
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to Second Short-Term Agreements of 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- Preston Judd's Stoppage-Time Heroics Rescue Point Despite San Jose Being Down To 10 Men In Second Half - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes Share Points in 1-1 Draw at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Preston Judd's Stoppage-Time Heroics Rescue Point Despite San Jose Being Down To 10 Men In Second Half
- Earthquakes Face Portland Timbers at Providence Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT
- Saturday Night Lights Presented by CalHOPE Closes Strong with June 14 Celebration at Washington United Youth Center
- 2025 NWSL Championship, Presented by Google Pixel, to be Staged at PayPal Park
- Earthquakes Launch Quakes Foundation Membership Program to Drive Deeper Community Impact