Ayers' RBI Single Puts Dock Spiders Past Chinooks 2-1

June 14, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





MEQUON, WI-The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (9-8) took down the Lakeshore Chinooks(7-10) 2-1 to now hold a 2-1 series lead over Lakeshore.

Zach Frey (Heartland CC) got the start on the mound for Fondy and pitched his best game in his third start of the season. In 4 1/3 IP, the Bloomington, IN native gave up just 3 hits, 1 ER, 2 W and dished out 1 K on the 17 batters faced.

Lakeshore got on the board first when Mike Aiello (UW-Whitewater) hit a sacrifice fly into left field.

Down 1-0 in the 7th inning, well Alex Henwood (Nebraska) did some Alex Henwood things. The Appleton, WI native launched one into left field for an RBI double with Jacob Adams (Ole Miss) scoring. For Henwood it is now 4 out of the last 5 with 2 hit games. To go along with that feat he also extended his hit streak to 9 games where he has gone (19/37).

Andrew Bullock (Western Carolina) led things off in the top of the 8th with a ground rule double to let field. Two batters later Chris Ayers (Indiana State) wasted no time and hit a stinger into right field for an RBI single which sent the pinch runner, Dayton Provost (Oklahoma State) home from second base for a 2-1 lead.

For the second straight night Nate Thomas (Northern Illinois) would come into close out the game in the 9th. Thomas got the save on the evening when he struck out the last batter he was dealt with.

The same two teams will meet tomorrow at Kapco Park in Mequon, WI for a 6:35 first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.