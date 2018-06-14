Mallards Look to Make It 12 Straight

June 14, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, Wis. - After another thrilling walk-off win at Warner Park last night, the Madison Mallards (13-3) take on the Green Bay Bullfrogs (6-10) tonight at the Duck Pond at 7:05 PM. Tonight's game features Chris Clark, a professional stunt rider, presented by Schwinn. Also, the first 50 dating couples at the game will receive a prize package courtesy of The Diamond Center. Finally, the game also features Powerball Thursdays presented by Wisconsin Lottery. 50 fans in the Great Dane Duck Blind who are 18-and-over will receive a Powerball ticket. Make sure to arrive early as gates open at 5:30 PM.

On the diamond, the Mallards have continued their incredible hot streak as they have now won 11 consecutive ballgames. After Tyler Plantier's(Richmond) walk-off single last night, Madison has now won back-to-back home games in walk-off fashion. The Mallards have played a number of competitive games during the win streak but clutch pitching and timely hitting has allowed Madison to continue rolling. Mallards hurlers have held opposing hitters to just a .201 batting average with runners on base this season.

Probable Pitchers

Scheduled to start tonight for the Mallards is Illinois righty Sean Leland. Leland has made two strong starts this season, allowing only one earned run over 10.0 innings on seven hits while striking out 15. Leland has held opposing hitters to just a .184 clip at the dish. He has been particularly lethal against righties this summer, allowing only five hits to right-handed hitting in 31 at bats.

Players to Watch

As the Mallards bats have heated up during the team's hot streak, six different Mallards regulars now have batting averages over .300. Tyler Plantier paces the club with a .359 average and three home runs while Jake Randa (NW Florida State) holds team-highs with eight doubles and 14 RBI while batting .344.

Mallards catcher Hunter Hisky (Southwest Baptist) has been on fire since his walk-off bomb on Sunday evening. Since the game-winning dinger, Hisky is 5-for-12 with two runs scored, three walks and a home run.

Quoteables

Mallards outfielder Trevor Boone (Oklahoma State), who played his first game with Madison last night, spoke about the atmosphere at the Duck Pond...

"I heard about it, we had a guy my freshman year who talked about it. He said the atmosphere was unreal, he pitched here. He was like you need to go there. And I got here and it's a Wednesday night and there's 6,400 people and I was blown away."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.