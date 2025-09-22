Austin FC Last Minute WINNER + Potential Violent Content Elbow: Instant Replay

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC YouTube Video







Austin FC score a 96th winner in the match against the Seattle Sounders. But was the goal offside? In the match between LAFC and Real Salt Lake, a contentious moment late in the first with a potential violent content. A sure red card for Peyton Miller, find out why the young Revs prospect lost his cool and received his red card. Andrew Wiebe reviews it all from Matchday 35 in this week's Instant Replay!







Major League Soccer Stories from September 22, 2025

