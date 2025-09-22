Austin FC Last Minute WINNER + Potential Violent Content Elbow: Instant Replay
Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC YouTube Video
Austin FC score a 96th winner in the match against the Seattle Sounders. But was the goal offside? In the match between LAFC and Real Salt Lake, a contentious moment late in the first with a potential violent content. A sure red card for Peyton Miller, find out why the young Revs prospect lost his cool and received his red card. Andrew Wiebe reviews it all from Matchday 35 in this week's Instant Replay!
Check out the Austin FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 22, 2025
- Family Four-Pack Available Now Through Thursday for October 11 Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America - San Jose Earthquakes
- Nashville SC Notes Week of September 22, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Jonathan Dean, Jeff Gal and Chris Mueller to New Contracts - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Will Kuisel Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 28 - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Named Official Training Partner of Long Island Junior Soccer League - New York City FC
- Defender Joel Waterman Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 35 - Chicago Fire FC
- Jack McGlynn Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 35 - FC Cincinnati
- New York Red Bulls Midfielder Rafael Mosquera Called into Panama's FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Roster - New York Red Bulls
- LAFC Continues Offensive Explosion with 4-1 Win over Real Salt Lake as Carlos Vela Is Honored at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Falls 4-1 at LAFC - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Uzuni Scores in Stoppage Time as Austin FC Beats Seattle
- Austin FC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Final with Dramatic Win in Minnesota
- Austin FC to Host U.S. Open Cup Final at Q2 Stadium on October 1
- Austin FC Erases Early Deficit to Defeat Sporting Kc
- Gomez, González, Torres Signed to Short-Term Agreements