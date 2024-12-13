Atlanta United Re-Signs Ronald Hernández

December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has re-signed defender Ronald Hernández to a contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Hernández started 14 of his 21 appearances across all competitions in 2024, his highest total since joining the club in 2021. He made 13 MLS regular season appearances and four during Atlanta's run in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. In total, the defender has made 63 appearances in all competitions during his four seasons in Atlanta.

The 27-year-old joined Atlanta on loan before the 2021 MLS season from Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. The Barinas, Venezuela native began his professional career with Zamora FC of the Venezuelan Primera División where he played from 2015-17. He signed with Norwegian club Stabæk in August of 2017 where he spent three seasons and made 61 appearances across all competitions.

Hernández has made 33 appearances for Venezuela and recorded one goal and three assists since he made his senior team debut in a World Cup Qualifying match against Paraguay on Oct. 11, 2017.

The MLS offseason continues with Free Agency, the Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 on Dec. 19 and the MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 20. A full schedule of MLS offseason calendar can be found HERE.

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Ronald Hernández to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026 on Dec. 13, 2024.

2024 Atlanta United roster (as of Dec. 13, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert*

Defenders (9): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (7): Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres

Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré

*Player will join Atlanta United effective Jan. 1, 2025

