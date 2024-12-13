Colorado Rapids Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Schedule Set against LAFC

December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo - The schedule for the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup between the Colorado Rapids and LAFC has been released, Concacaf announced today. Round One will consist of two legs, with each side hosting a home match and the winner being decided by aggregate scoring.

The Rapids will host the first leg at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on February 18 with a kickoff time set for 8:00 p.m. MT. The teams will then match up a week later at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on February 25 at 8:00 p.m. MT. Ticketing and broadcast information for both matches will be announced at a later date.

The two clubs were drawn against each other by Concacaf this past Tuesday. LAFC will host the second match of the round due to being the higher team in the Concacaf rankings.

The winner of the two-legged tie, based on aggregate scoring, will advance to the Round of 16 for a matchup against Columbus Crew, who earned an automatic bye into the second round.

Colorado will be participating in the tournament for the fifth time in club history and the second time within the last three years.

Schedule:

Round One, Game One: February 18, 2025, Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC, 8:00 p.m. MT, DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Round One, Game Two: February 25, 2025, LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:00 p.m. MT, BMO Stadium

