Dates and Times Announced for Inter Miami CF 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Matches against Sporting Kansas City
December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Following Tuesday's draw that revealed Inter Miami CF is set to face Sporting Kansas City in Round One of the 2025 Champions Cup, the dates and time for the first leg and the return fixture have been announced. The Club will now compete in the region's most prestigious club competition featuring the best teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean for a second time, with the 60th edition of the competition to take place from to be played between February and June 2025.
Inter Miami CF 2025 Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive window to purchase tickets. More information to follow.
Inter Miami CF Round One Schedule:
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET: Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF - Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF vs. Sporting Kansas City - Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale
How did Inter Miami Qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup?
Inter Miami qualified for Round One of the competition by securing a spot among the two next-best clubs in the MLS Supporters' Shield standings.
This will be the Club's second appearance after it debuted in the competition in 2023, when the team reached the quarterfinals.
Competition Format
Next year's Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a five-round direct elimination knockout stage format. The first four rounds-Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals-all include home and away play, while the Final is played as a single-leg match.
Of the 27 participating clubs, 22 will begin play in Round One, and five will receive a bye to the Round of 16.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 13, 2024
- Dates and Times Announced for Inter Miami CF 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Matches against Sporting Kansas City - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Selects Jacob Jackson in Re-Entry Draft - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Schedule Set against LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- Round One Schedule Announced for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Whitecaps FC Host Deportivo Saprissa on February 27 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Schedule Set for Sporting KC Match-Up with Inter Miami - Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy to Begin 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign in Round of 16 - LA Galaxy
- Concacaf Announces Round One and Round of 16 Match Schedule for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- 2025 Real Salt Lake CONCACAF Champions Cup Schedule against Costa Rican Side Herediano Finalized - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville Soccer Club Claims Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez Via End-Of-Year Waivers - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Re-Signs Ronald Hernández - Atlanta United FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Ownership Announces Sales Process - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Diego FC Unveil the Club's 2025 Inaugural Jersey - San Diego FC
- Revolution Acquire Center Back Brayan Ceballos from Fortaleza - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Youth Camp Registration Information - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Loans Forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Dates and Times Announced for Inter Miami CF 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Matches against Sporting Kansas City
- The Fortitude Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2025 Season
- Inter Miami CF Trades CJ Dos Santos to San Diego FC for General Allocation Money
- Inter Miami CF Set to Face Sporting Kansas City in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Inter Miami CF Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List