Chicago Fire FC Loans Forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano

December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has loaned forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano. Effective Jan. 1, 2025, the move will be a year-long loan with an option for a permanent transfer at the conclusion of the deal.

The loan deal opens both a U-22 Initiative slot and an International Roster spot for the Fire. Additionally, Chicago will retain the right to recall Koutsias at any point, subject to MLS roster compliance guidelines.

"We're excited to see Georgios continue his development with our partners at FC Lugano," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "He expressed a desire to return to Europe, and this move gives him the opportunity to continue growing in a highly competitive league. It also provides us with increased roster flexibility as we work to build a strong team for the 2025 season."

Koutsias, 20, originally joined the Fire from PAOK FC in Greece on Feb. 28, 2023. In two seasons with Chicago, Koutsias made 57 appearances (18 starts) and recorded five goals and three assists in MLS regular season play. Additionally, the young striker added two goals in five Leagues Cup appearances during the 2023 and 2024 editions of the tournament.

Internationally, Koutsias has represented Greece at the U-17, U-18, U-19, and U-21 levels, scoring 16 goals in 34 appearances. He currently serves as the captain for Greece's U-21 team and has scored four goals in 13 appearances during UEFA Euro U-21 Championship qualification.

