Round One Schedule Announced for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

December 13, 2024

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Concacaf today announced the full schedule for Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, with Sounders FC beginning the tournament against Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 at Estadio Pensativo in Guatemala (5:00 p.m. PT). The Rave Green then host Antigua in the second leg of the two-match aggregate series on Wednesday, February 26 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT). Seattle drew Antigua in Round One at Concacaf's official draw earlier this week in Miami.

Sounders FC Season Ticket Members will receive the Round One home match on February 26 as the 18th match in their plan. More details are forthcoming, including an exclusive STM pre-sale for additional tickets and a general ticket on-sale.

The Round One matchup marks the first time that Seattle and Antigua have ever played in a friendly or competitive fixture. The Guatemalan side finished seventh in the Liga Nacional 2024 Apertura standings, having qualified for the 2025 CCC after advancing to the Semifinals of the 2024 Central American Cup. Antigua has won the Liga Nacional Apertura title three times (2015, 2016, 2017) and the Clausura title once (2019). The winner of the Seattle-Antigua Round One series faces the winner of the Real Hope-Cruz Azul matchup in the Round of 16.

The Concacaf Champions Cup brings together the most successful clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. This marks Seattle's first appearance in the tournament since becoming the first and only MLS side to win the competition in 2022, which granted the Rave Green a berth in the FIFA Club World Cup 2022 and next summer's FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Seattle is one of 10 MLS teams represented in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, alongside the Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Sounders FC finished the 2024 MLS regular season fourth in the Western Conference with a 16-9-9 record, advancing to the Western Conference Final before falling 1-0 to the LA Galaxy. The club also reached the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals and the Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals in 2024, accumulating a 22-13-12 record across all competitions. The club now heads into the offseason, with its sights set on the 2025 season which kicks off with its matchup against Antigua.

