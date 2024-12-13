San Diego FC Unveil the Club's 2025 Inaugural Jersey

December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) and adidas today unveiled the Club's Inaugural Jersey ahead of the 2025 MLS Regular Season. Fans can visit Eighteen Threads, the Club's official retail shop at Mission Valley Mall, to secure their SDFC inaugural jerseys in person. The Inaugural Jersey is also on sale now online at MLSStore.com.

"Few moments are as special as the unveiling of a football club's inaugural kit! Special thanks to our valued partner DIRECTV, which we proudly wear across our heart," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "This kit embodies the spirit of our Club and the pride of our city, and we can't wait to see our players and fans in Chrome & Azul as we kick off our first-ever MLS season in February."

San Diego FC's inaugural jersey is more than a kit - it's a story woven into every thread of the jersey. Azul, the Club's primary color, captures the boundless horizon where the ocean meets the sky, highlighting the beauty of San Diego's coastal regions. Chrome details seamlessly integrated into the fabric of the jersey shine as a reflection of the city's vibrant communities. The gradient side stripes, featuring the Club's community colors, symbolize the connection between San Diego's neighborhoods that define the city's diversity. The inaugural jersey also features a 'Chrome and Azul' Jock Tag in the bottom corner of the front of the jersey, and also features a 'State of Flow' Tag in the back collar of the kit, emphasizing the way of life that best describes the essence of San Diego. A select number of limited-edition authentic jerseys will feature an 'Inaugural Season' Jock Tag and will come in a commemorative limited-edition box. The limited-edition authentic jerseys will only be available for sale at Eighteen Threads.

DIRECTV, the Club's Official Jersey Partner, will appear across the front of SDFC's Inaugural Jersey in Chrome color. DIRECTV will also feature in the Club's secondary jerseys for all games beginning with the Club's inaugural 2025 MLS season. The secondary jersey will be unveiled in advance of the 2025 MLS season.

"DIRECTV is excited to be the first-ever front of kit partner for San Diego FC," said DIRECTV Chief Marketing Officer Vince Torres. "Our commitment to San Diego and Southern California has never been greater and we look forward to activating our brands to enhance the fan experience and create unforgettable moments for fans as SDFC makes an immediate impact in the MLS."

Throughout the 30th season of MLS, each 2025 San Diego FC kit will feature the Apple TV logo, the league's broadcast partner and home of the game-changing streaming platform MLS Season Pass, which offers fans around the world access to every MLS game with no blackouts, as well as in-depth coverage and analysis and an array of exclusive content. To celebrate the league's milestone season, the Apple TV sleeve patch featured on the left sleeve of the game worn kits will be transformed for the 2025 season from a single solid color to a bespoke design created specifically for every MLS club. Each of the 30 refreshed patches draw inspiration from each club's distinctive crest, color palette, and visual identity. With Inter Miami CF's jersey launch taking place yesterday, San Diego FC's design is the second to be unveiled. The remaining bespoke club designs will be unveiled ahead of the start of the season.

SDFC fans can celebrate the launch of SDFC's inaugural home jersey from December 13-15. The weekend kicks off on Friday, Dec. 13, with fans getting the first chance to purchase the jersey at Eighteen Threads, San Diego FC's official retail shop at Mission Valley Mall - before it's available anywhere else in-store. The festivities culminate on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the home of SDFC, Snapdragon Stadium, with the Chrome Ball Cup, featuring 5v5 tournaments for men's, women's, and youth teams, with cash prizes for the winning teams in each division. Fans in attendance will also have the opportunity to purchase their inaugural home jersey on-site at the Chrome Ball Cup.

"San Diego FC's inaugural jersey is a tribute to our community's depth, richness and diversity", said SDFC SVP of Brand, Marketing and Community, Sebastián Morúa. "With an Azul base and Chrome details, the colors of San Diego's diverse culture shine through the sides and back. This clean and elegant jersey, with a twist, captures the essence of every corner of San Diego, woven into one."

For more information on the Inaugural Jersey, please visit SanDiegoFC.com.

