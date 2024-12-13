FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Youth Camp Registration Information
December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati today announced registration information for the upcoming 2025 Youth Camps program. FC Cincinnati Youth Camps will be led by former FC Cincinnati players and youth coaching staff, and provide an in depth focus on teaching the fundamentals of soccer to players of all skill levels.
The camps will begin in early June and run through the first week of August at various locations around the Cincinnati area. There are two different camps available for players interested in the program: Day Camps and Elite Camps.
Day Camps are designed to focus on development and the mastering of techniques through maximizing touches for the player. Skills including passing, dribbling, shooting, combination play and position play and are the fundamentals taught by the FC Cincinnati Camp Coaching staff.
Elite Camps will focus on increasing development in technical and tactical skills through high level competition, drills and coaching. Coaches will work with individuals to advance their specific skills on the ball and help players better understand tactical movements on the field. Elite Camps will be held at Mercy Health Training Center in Milford, Ohio.
All camp registrants will receive a 2025 FC Cincinnati Camp shirt and a complementary ticket to next season's FC Cincinnati 2 match at TQL Stadium. For more information on the upcoming 2025 FC Cincinnati camps, please visit fccincinnati.com/youth-soccer.
