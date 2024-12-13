Nashville Soccer Club Claims Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez Via End-Of-Year Waivers
December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has claimed goalkeeper Xavier Valdez via the End-of-Year Waivers process. The selection now gives Nashville SC the ability to extend a contract offer to the dual United States and Dominican Republic international. In the event Nashville and Valdez do not agree to terms on a contract, Nashville SC retains the right of first refusal on the player.
The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of the 2024 season finish including postseason performance, granting Nashville SC fifth selection priority. Expansion club San Diego FC get the 30th pick, which serves as the final selection in each round. Players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency are eligible for selection. A full list of End-of-Year Waivers rules and procedures can be found here.
Valdez signed with Houston Dynamo FC as a homegrown player in 2022 after the Dynamo acquired his homegrown territory rights from the New York Red Bulls and NYCFC.
Valdez made 50 regular season (48) and playoff starts (2) in MLS NEXT Pro for Houston Dynamo FC 2 since debuting with the club in 2022. During his inaugural season, he secured six clean sheets in just 13 starts, including three consecutive shutouts to begin his campaign and four in his first five matches. The goalkeeper then made 35 regular season starts the next two seasons, helping lead Dynamo FC 2 to consecutive MLS NEXT Pro playoff berths.
On the international stage, the Dominican international represented his country at the Paris 2024 Olympics, starting two of the team's three matches and earning a clean sheet in a scoreless draw versus Egypt. In addition to the Olympics, Valdez has appeared 11 times for the Dominican Republic National Team, including 10 starts in CONCACAF Nations League B since 2023, most recently backstopping the squad to a 6-1 win over Bermuda on Nov. 19, 2024. He made three appearances and two starts for the Dominican Republic U20 team during the CONCACAF U20 Championship in 2022 while also appearing for the U20's in three U-20 World Cup 2023 matches and three international friendlies that same year.
Transaction: Nashville SC claims goalkeeper Xavier Valdez via the End-of-Year Waivers process
Xavier Valdez
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 181 lbs.
Birthdate: Nov. 23, 2003
Age: 21
Birthplace: Harlem, N.Y.
Nationality: American, Dominican
Last club: Houston Dynamo FC
How acquired: Selected via End-of-Year Waivers process on Dec. 13, 2024
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 13, 2024
- Dates and Times Announced for Inter Miami CF 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Matches against Sporting Kansas City - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Selects Jacob Jackson in Re-Entry Draft - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Schedule Set against LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- Round One Schedule Announced for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Whitecaps FC Host Deportivo Saprissa on February 27 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Schedule Set for Sporting KC Match-Up with Inter Miami - Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy to Begin 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign in Round of 16 - LA Galaxy
- Concacaf Announces Round One and Round of 16 Match Schedule for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- 2025 Real Salt Lake CONCACAF Champions Cup Schedule against Costa Rican Side Herediano Finalized - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville Soccer Club Claims Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez Via End-Of-Year Waivers - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Re-Signs Ronald Hernández - Atlanta United FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Ownership Announces Sales Process - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Diego FC Unveil the Club's 2025 Inaugural Jersey - San Diego FC
- Revolution Acquire Center Back Brayan Ceballos from Fortaleza - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Youth Camp Registration Information - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Loans Forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville Soccer Club Claims Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez Via End-Of-Year Waivers
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Protected Players List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft
- Nashville Soccer Club Re-Signs Defender Josh Bauer
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Match Schedule Released
- Nashville Soccer Club Introduces Season Ticket Member Loyalty Program