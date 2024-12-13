San Diego FC Selects Jacob Jackson in Re-Entry Draft

December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC selected goalkeeper Jacob Jackson in Stage 1 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft, it was announced Friday.

Picked 24th overall by the New England Revolution in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, he is signed with MLS's newest side through 2025.

The 24-year-old began 2024 with New England but was claimed off waivers by the San Jose Earthquakes in April. He made three appearances with San Jose.

A San Diego native, he has spent most of his time with clubs' MLS NEXT Pro affiliates, New England Revolution II and The Town FC. In over 3,000 minutes since 2022, he has nine clean sheets.

Jackson adds depth to a goalkeeping group that includes former Inter Miami 'keeper CJ Dos Santos and US youth international Duran Ferree as San Diego prepare for their inaugural MLS season.

