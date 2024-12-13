Whitecaps FC Host Deportivo Saprissa on February 27 at BC Place

December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC will face Costa Rican champions Deportivo Saprissa on February 20 and 27 in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The 'Caps will play the first leg on the road at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa on Thursday, February 20, with kickoff at 5 p.m. PT. The second leg is set for BC Place the following Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. PT.

This will be the first ever meeting between Whitecaps FC and Saprissa. The Purple Monster are the most decorated club in Costa Rica, having won 40 domestic titles. The club also features former Whitecaps FC captain Kendall Waston.

The winner will move on to face either LIGA MX side CF Monterrey or Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Forge FC in the Round of 16, to be played on March 5 and 12.

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule

Round One: February 4-6 (Week 1), 11-13 (Week 2), 18-20 (Week 3) and 25-27 (Week 4)

Round of 16: March 4-6 (First Legs) and 11-13 (Second Legs)

Quarterfinals: April 1-3 (First Legs) and 8-10 (Second Legs)

Semifinals: April 22-24 (First Legs) and April 29 - May 1 (Second Legs)

Final: Sunday, June 1 (Single Leg)

The Concacaf Champions Cup features the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to crown a regional champion, and to qualify for the next FIFA Club World Cup. Similar tournaments around the world include the UEFA Champions League in Europe, Copa Libertadores in South America, AFC Champions League Elite in Asia, CAF Champions League in Africa, and OFC Champions League in Oceania.

Last year, the 'Caps were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup in a tight Round One series versus LIGA MX giants Tigres UANL. In 2023, the 'Caps advanced past Honduran side Real España before falling in the quarterfinals to MLS rivals Los Angeles FC.

Whitecaps FC qualified after winning a third consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship. The 'Caps will begin their quest for a fourth consecutive Voyageurs Cup against either CPL side Valour FC or League1 BC side TSS Rovers in May.

