Whitecaps FC Host Deportivo Saprissa on February 27 at BC Place
December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC will face Costa Rican champions Deportivo Saprissa on February 20 and 27 in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The 'Caps will play the first leg on the road at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa on Thursday, February 20, with kickoff at 5 p.m. PT. The second leg is set for BC Place the following Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. PT.
This will be the first ever meeting between Whitecaps FC and Saprissa. The Purple Monster are the most decorated club in Costa Rica, having won 40 domestic titles. The club also features former Whitecaps FC captain Kendall Waston.
The winner will move on to face either LIGA MX side CF Monterrey or Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Forge FC in the Round of 16, to be played on March 5 and 12.
2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule
Round One: February 4-6 (Week 1), 11-13 (Week 2), 18-20 (Week 3) and 25-27 (Week 4)
Round of 16: March 4-6 (First Legs) and 11-13 (Second Legs)
Quarterfinals: April 1-3 (First Legs) and 8-10 (Second Legs)
Semifinals: April 22-24 (First Legs) and April 29 - May 1 (Second Legs)
Final: Sunday, June 1 (Single Leg)
The Concacaf Champions Cup features the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to crown a regional champion, and to qualify for the next FIFA Club World Cup. Similar tournaments around the world include the UEFA Champions League in Europe, Copa Libertadores in South America, AFC Champions League Elite in Asia, CAF Champions League in Africa, and OFC Champions League in Oceania.
Last year, the 'Caps were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup in a tight Round One series versus LIGA MX giants Tigres UANL. In 2023, the 'Caps advanced past Honduran side Real España before falling in the quarterfinals to MLS rivals Los Angeles FC.
Whitecaps FC qualified after winning a third consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship. The 'Caps will begin their quest for a fourth consecutive Voyageurs Cup against either CPL side Valour FC or League1 BC side TSS Rovers in May.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 13, 2024
- Dates and Times Announced for Inter Miami CF 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Matches against Sporting Kansas City - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Selects Jacob Jackson in Re-Entry Draft - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Schedule Set against LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- Round One Schedule Announced for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Whitecaps FC Host Deportivo Saprissa on February 27 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Schedule Set for Sporting KC Match-Up with Inter Miami - Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy to Begin 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign in Round of 16 - LA Galaxy
- Concacaf Announces Round One and Round of 16 Match Schedule for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- 2025 Real Salt Lake CONCACAF Champions Cup Schedule against Costa Rican Side Herediano Finalized - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville Soccer Club Claims Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez Via End-Of-Year Waivers - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Re-Signs Ronald Hernández - Atlanta United FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Ownership Announces Sales Process - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Diego FC Unveil the Club's 2025 Inaugural Jersey - San Diego FC
- Revolution Acquire Center Back Brayan Ceballos from Fortaleza - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Youth Camp Registration Information - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Loans Forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Whitecaps FC Host Deportivo Saprissa on February 27 at BC Place
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Ownership Announces Sales Process
- Whitecaps FC to Play Winner of Valour FC and TSS Rovers in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Midfielders J.C. Ngando and Ralph Priso to New Contracts
- Whitecaps FC Draw Deportivo Saprissa to Start 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup