Schedule Set for Sporting KC Match-Up with Inter Miami

December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Concacaf announced on Friday the schedule for Sporting Kansas City's highly anticipated match-up with Inter Miami CF in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup with the first leg set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Children's Mercy Park and the second leg slated for Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Both matches in the home-and-away series will kick off at 7 p.m. CT.

SKC vs. Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Leg 1: Feb. 18 at Children's Mercy Park (7 p.m. CT)*

Leg 2: Feb. 25 at Chase Stadium (7 p.m. CT)

*Earliest competitive match in Sporting KC history

Ticket Information

Sporting Kansas CIty Season Ticket Member seat locations for SKCvMIA on Feb. 18 are secured through their Right of First Refusal membership benefit. Season Ticket Members receive the lowest price available and have until Monday, Dec. 16 to opt out of their seats at the significantly reduced Season Ticket Member rate. Season Ticket Members will also have the opportunity to add on additional tickets, subject to availability, during an exclusive early access purchasing window on Monday, Jan. 6.

Fans who place a deposit to purchase full- or half-season ticket packages in the next four weeks will also be guaranteed the opportunity to secure SKCvMIA tickets at a discounted price. Supporters who buy other Sporting KC ticket packages - including the Blue Hell Pack and new ticket plans going on sale next Thursday -- will receive access to a pre-sale on Tuesday, Jan. 7, subject to ticket availability, before the general public.

Single-game tickets to see Sporting KC take on Inter Miami CF on Feb. 18 at Children's Mercy Park will go on sale starting Wednesday, Jan. 8 via SeatGeek while supplies last.

Match Information

Concacaf Champions Cup is the region's premier international tournament featuring 27 clubs across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The champion, to be crowned on June 1 after five rounds of competition, will receive a berth in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and 2029 FIFA Club World Cup along with over $5 million in financial distributions and prize money.

Sporting qualified for the 60th edition of the Confederation's annual club championship as 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup finalists. Participating in the Concacaf Champions Cup for a seventh time in club history, Sporting KC most recently reached the semifinal stage in 2019 and will now face an American club for the first time in the competition.

Ranked No. 7 in the Concacaf Club Ranking Index, Inter Miami earned their second all-time entry into Concacaf Champions Cup as this year's Supporters' Shield winners after previously winning the 2023 Leagues Cup. Led by new head coach Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami CF's roster is headlined by Major League Soccer MVP Lionel Messi along with a supporting cast that includes Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The Round One winner between Sporting KC and Inter Miami CF, based on aggregate scoring, will advance to play reigning Caribbean Cup champions Cavalier FC of the Jamaican Premier League in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on Thursday, March 6 (leg one in the United States) and Thursday, March 13 (leg two in Jamaica).

