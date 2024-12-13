LA Galaxy to Begin 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign in Round of 16

December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The 2024 MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy will begin their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign in the Round of 16 against the winner of the Round One match between Real Salt Lake and Primera División de Costa Rica side C.S. Herediano, as Concacaf announced the match schedule for the Round One and Round of 16 matches.

In the first leg of the Round of 16, the Galaxy will travel to face the winner of the Round One match between Real Salt Lake and C.S. Herediano on Wednesday, March 5 (time to be determined). LA will then play host to either Real Salt Lake or Herediano in the second leg of the Round of 16 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, March 12 (7:30 p.m. PT). Ticket information for the Round of 16 of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup will be announced at a later date.

The matchups for Round One and Round of 16, as well as each club's path to the Final, were determined at theofficial draw on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, and are as follows (bracket available here and below):

R1 Matchup 1: Los Angeles FC (USA) vs Colorado Rapids (USA)

R1 Matchup 2: Inter Miami FC (USA) vs Sporting Kansas City (USA)

R1 Matchup 3: CF Monterrey (MEX) vs Forge FC (CAN)

R1 Matchup 4: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (USA) vs Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)

R1 Matchup 5: Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs Cavalry FC (CAN)

R1 Matchup 6: CD Guadalajara vs Cibao FC (DOM)

R1 Matchup 7: Cruz Azul (MEX) vs Real Hope FA (HAI)

R1 Matchup 8: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) vs Antigua GFC (GUA)

R1 Matchup 9: Tigres UANL (MEX)) vs Real Esteli FC (NCA)

R1 Matchup 10: FC Cincinnati (USA) vs FC Motagua (HON)

R1 Matchup 11: Real Salt Lake (USA) vs CS Herediano (CRC)

Following home and away play, in February of 2025, the aggregate score winner in each matchup will advance to the Round of 16, joining five clubs that were pre-seeded into this round.

The Round of 16 includes five pre-seeded clubs (three regional cup winners and the champions of the two best-ranked domestic leagues) and the 11 Round One winners.

The Round of 16 matchups are as follows:

R16 Matchup 1: Columbus Crew (USA) vs Winner R1 Matchup 1

R16 Matchup 2: Cavalier FC (JAM) vs Winner R1 Matchup 2

R16 Matchup 3: Winner R1 Matchup 3 vs Winner R1 Matchup 4

R16 Matchup 4: LD Alajuelense (CRC) vs Winner R1 Matchup 5

R16 Matchup 5: Club America (MEX) vs Winner R1 Matchup 6

R16 Matchup 6: Winner R1 Matchup 7 vs Winner R1 Matchup 8

R16 Matchup 7: Winner R1 Matchup 9 vs Winner R1 Matchup 10

R16 Matchup 8: LA Galaxy (USA) vs Winner R1 Matchup 11

The Round of 16 will take place in March, followed by the Quarterfinals in the first half of April, the Semifinals in late April and early May, and the Final on Sunday, June 1.

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows

Round One: Feb. 4-6 (Week 1), 11-13 (Week 2), 18-20 (Week 3) and 25-27 (Week 4)

Round of 16: March 4-6 (First Legs) and 11-13 (Second Legs)

Quarterfinals: April 1-3 (First Legs) and 8-10 (Second Legs)

Semifinals: April 22-24 (First Legs) and April 29 - May 1 (Second Legs)

Final: Sunday, June 1 (Single Leg)

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One

*Kickoff times listed in PT (local) and home club listed first

Week 3 - First Leg Match

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025

6:30 p.m. PT - CS Herediano vs. Real Salt Lake - National Stadium, San José, CRC

Week 4 - Second Leg Match

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025

5:30 p.m. PT - Real Salt Lake vs. CS Herediano - America First Field, Sandy, USA

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

*Kickoff times are listed in PT, and the home club is listed first.

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - First Leg Matches

TBD - Winner R1 Matchup 10 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 9

TBD - Winner R1 Matchup 5 vs. LD Alajuelense

TBD - Winner R1 Matchup 1 vs. Columbus Crew

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - First Leg Matches

TBD - Winner R1 Matchup 6 vs. Club América

TBD - Winner R1 Matchup 11 vs. LA Galaxy

TBD - Winner R1 Matchup 8 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 7

TBD - Winner R1 Matchup 4 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 3

Thursday, March 6, 2025 - First Leg Matches

TBD - Winner R1 Matchup 2 vs. Cavalier FC

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Second Leg Matches

5:30 p.m. PT - Columbus Crew vs. Winner R1 Matchup 1 - Lower.com Field, Columbus, USA

TBD - Winner R1 Matchup 7 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 8

TBD - Winner R1 Matchup 9 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 10

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Second Leg Matches

7:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy vs. Winner R1 Matchup 11 - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, USA

7:30 p.m. PT Club América vs. Winner R1 Matchup 6 - Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, Mexico City, MEX

TBD - Winner R1 Matchup 3 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 4

Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Second Leg Matches

5:00 p.m. PT - Cavalier FC vs. Winner R1 Matchup 2 - National Stadium, Kingston, JAM

7:00 p.m. PT - LD Alajuelense vs. Winner R1 Matchup 5 - Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, Alajuela, CRC

