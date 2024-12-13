Concacaf Announces Round One and Round of 16 Match Schedule for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup
December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
Concacaf today announced scheduling information for Round One and the Round of 16 of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup which includes dates, times and locations for FC Cincinnati's Round One matchup against FC Motagua.
The Orange and Blue will travel to Tegucigalpa, Honduras on February 19 for the first leg of Round One. The match will be played at Estadio Chelato Uclés with kickoff set for 10 p.m. ET.
The second leg will be played in Cincinnati, Ohio at TQL Stadium on February 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Ticketing information for Cincinnati's leg two, Round One match at TQL Stadium will be released at a later date.
The winner of the Round One matchup between FC Cincinnati and FC Motagua will advance to the Round of 16 and face the winner of Tigres UANL and Real Esteli FC. The first leg of that Round of 16 match will be held on Tuesday, March 4 with the second leg being held on Tuesday, March 11. Times for both matches will be determined at a later date.
For the complete Round One and Round of 16 schedule of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup please visit concacaf.com.
FC Cincinnati Round One Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule
Leg One - FC Motagua vs. FC Cincinnati - Wednesday, February 19 (10 p.m. ET) at Estadio Chelato Uclés
Leg Two - FC Cincinnati vs. FC Motagua - Wednesday, February 26 (6:30 p.m. ET) at TQL Stadium
2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows
Round One: February 4-6 (Week 1), 11-13 (Week 2), 18-20 (Week 3) and 25-27 (Week 4)
Round of 16: March 4-6 (First Legs) and 11-13 (Second Legs)
Quarterfinals: April 1-3 (First Legs) and 8-10 (Second Legs)
Semifinals: April 22-24 (First Legs) and April 29 - May 1 (Second Legs)
Final: Sunday, June 1 (Single Leg)
