Anderberg's Monster Day Powers Bucks to 12-4 Win over Rox
May 31, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Greg Anderberg went 3-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in five as the Waterloo Bucks (3-0) walloped St. Cloud (1-2) 12-4 on Thursday night.
Waterloo stayed patient against Rox pitching to great success, drawing 11 walks and creating five multi-run innings. Cole Brooks joined Anderberg with a three-hit day of his own, scoring three times and stealing a base. In his Bucks debut, Blake Berry banged a two-run double off the very top of the centerfield wall.
Alec Holcomb threw well in his first start of the season; allowing a pair of unearned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four across 3.0 innings. Dylan Phillips earned the win in his inaugural Waterloo outing with two innings of two-hit baseball. Following a scoreless frame tossed by Tyler Miller, Austin VanDeWiele covered the final three in picking up his first save.
The Bucks and the Rox conclude their two-game set on Friday evening at 6:35 p.m. in Waterloo.
