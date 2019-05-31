Witter Field Hosts Rafters' 10th Anniversary Home Opener

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Coming off a three-game road trip to start the season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are set to host the Madison Mallards Friday night in the team's 10thAnniversary Home Opener at Historic Witter Field.

The Rafters played two games at Rockford to open the season, winning the first and coming up short in the second. Wisconsin Rapids then travelled to Madison for a one-game tilt with the Mallards, losing a defensive battle by the final of 2-1.

Richie Schiekofer leads the team with two RBIs through three games. The Rutgers sophomore is hitting .333 with three hits and a stolen base. Catcher Jake Dunham went 2-for-4 in his first game on the season last night.

Neil Abbatiello is projected to start for the Rafters tonight. The senior from Wagner College finished with over 200 strikeouts in his college career. In his senior season, Abbatiello struck out 62 batters in 77.2 innings of work for Wagner. Madison's projected starter is Oral Roberts Righty AJ Archambo.

