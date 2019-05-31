Chinooks Fall Short in 1-0 Loss in Home Opener

Mequon, WI - In their home opener, the Lakeshore Chinooks faced the Wisconsin Woodchucks in the first of two games. Despite strong pitching, the Chinooks were unable to produce on offense and lost the game 1-0.

Chinooks' starter Parker Coyne faced the minimum in the first inning, striking out two. In the bottom of the first, the Chinooks had the chance to score thanks to a single through the gap for Jake Thompson and a blooper to right for Ross Messina, but the inning remained scoreless.

Coyne went toe-to-toe with Woodchucks' Myles Gayman until the top of fourth inning. Wisconsin's Nate Stinson hit an infield single past Coyne and then stole second, putting him in scoring position. Zach Klapak then hit a sacrifice fly to Austin Murr which allowed Stinson to score from third on a wild pitch from Coyne, giving the Woodchucks a 1-0 lead over the Lakeshore Chinooks.

In the top of the fifth, Sean O'Brien relieved Coyne and had an efficient inning, catching two pop-outs in foul territory. O'Brien pitched 2 2/3 innings for the Chinooks, but was relived by Parker Kirkpatrick after getting into a bases loaded, two-out jam in the top of the seventh. Kirkpatrick got a groundout to Messina to end the inning without any damage.

Going into the seventh inning, the Chinooks once again creating traffic after Jake Olson reached on an error by the second baseman, followed by a walk to Trent Bauer. However, Lakeshore was unable to capitalize and stranded two runners.

Will Klein relieved Kirkpatrick in the top of the ninth and struck out the side, leaving the Chinooks with three outs to erase the one-run deficit. Woodchucks' reliever Nolan Lebamoff gave up a leadoff walk to Murr. Griffin Doersching struck out swinging and Murr was caught stealing second. Olson struck out swinging, ending the game with a final score of 1-0.

When asked about his strong relief appearance that kept the Chinooks in the game, O'Brien said, "I trusted my pitches and didn't baby them. I know that I'm good enough to play here and I'm going to go out there and prove it."

The Wisconsin Woodchucks improve to 3-0 and the Lakeshore Chinooks drop to 1-2. Game Two of this series will take place tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. at Kapco Park.

