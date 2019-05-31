Loggers Cut Through Huskies 7-5

Duluth, Minn -- Friday night brought heartbreak to the Huskies, as they fell 7-5 to the La Crosse Loggers.

What looked like a promising first inning began with Huskies 1B Carter Putz driving in CF Marcelo to score the first run of the game. Loggers DH Jaxon Shirley answered in the bottom half of the first with an RBI single, bringing home SS Cody Jefferis to tie things up.

Trouble began to brew for the Huskies in the bottom of the 2nd when Jefferis got his own bat working with an RBI double scoring 3B Brett Hawkins and 2B Jacob English. The Loggers put three more on the board in the 4th, with Brett Hawkins coming home a second time, as well as Cody Jefferis along with RF Brady Allen on a double by CF TJ Byrd, who headed for third but was tagged out on a rocket of a throw from Huskies RF Matt Hogan.

The Huskies wouldn't score another run until the top of the 5th inning when C Ramon Enriquez touched the plate on a single by 2B Lance Ford.

La Crosse put up their last run of the game in the 7th, this time with Brett Hawkins driving in Jaxon Shirley on a single.

The Huskies began to warm up in the 8th, as RF Matt Hogan shot a triple into right field. Hogan scored on a double by SS Dexter Swims, who eventually came home on a Danny Zimmerman single. Carter Putz blasted his second home run into right field putting run number 5, the final of the night on the board for the Huskies.

After the 7-5 defeat, the Huskies split the series with the Loggers one game apiece.

The Huskies travel to Eau Claire, Wisconsin tomorrow for game one of a two-game, split-venue series. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for all things Duluth Huskies!

