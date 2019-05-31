Bucks Shut out 4-0 by Rox

The Waterloo Bucks (3-1) fell 4-0 to the St. Cloud Rox (2-2) on Friday evening.

Waterloo managed just four hits, with one a piece by Patrick Ferguson, Jake Gitter, Blake Berry and Alonzo Rubalcaba. Ferguson reached three times, drawing a pair of walks.

Jack Parkinson, Jimmy Smiley, Tyler Miller and Will Christophersen combined for 7.0 innings of two-run relief, with Smiley tossing 3.0 scoreless and Christophersen adding 2.0 shutout frames.

Waterloo begins a home-and-home with the Rochester Honkers on Saturday evening at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

