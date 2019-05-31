Green Bay Trying to Sweep Two Game Set in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI - A 2-1 record three days into the 2019 Northwoods League Season and the Booyah are starting to hit their stride.

Last night, Green Bay found a way to win in their first extra innings game of the season. Mike Ferri stepped up with the bases loaded in the 11th and drew a walk, giving the Booyah the decisive run.

On the mound tonight for Green Bay is Florida International product and lefty Will Saxton. During the 2019 season with the Panthers, Saxton had a 2.89 ERA, pitching in 28 total innings. Batters only hit .208 on the year against Saxton, and he dominated against Stetson and Miami.

Leading the way offensively for the Booyah are Chase Hanson and Justin Greene. Hanson is batting .444 through three games, and has an RBI to his name. For Greene, so far, the utility man is hitting .308, starting in all three games and playing a different position in each as well.

For Kalamazoo, sophomore left-hander Dion Henderson out of Texas Christian steps on the mound. Henderson did not make an appearance with TCU this season.

First pitch is set for 7:05 ET, as Green Bay looks for their third consecutive win today in Kalamazoo. If the Booyah win, it would be their longest win streak since they won four straight in July of 2017.

