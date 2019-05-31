Woodchucks Start the Season 4-0 with Win over the Chinooks

Wausau, WIS - The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park tomorrow for their home opener with a 4-0 record to start the season. They beat the Lakeshore Chinooks by a score of 16-2 tonight to sweep their four-game road trip.

The Woodchucks put up a run in the first inning when Lawrence Cicileo scored on a wild pitch, and the Chucks never looked back. A four-run 3rd inning was started by Payton Nelson recording his first hit of the season. This was followed by a RBI single from Kenny Rodriguez and then Nate Stinson stole home to bring the lead to 4-0 Chucks. Rodriguez stole two bases and then scored off a wild pitch and the Woodchucks finished the 3rd inning leading 5-0. Wisconsin scored in every inning afterwards including a three-run 7th inning.

Robert Wegielnik pitched five shutout innings in his first start of the season, striking out two batters and giving up five hits.

Top Performers

Kenny Rodriguez went 5-6 and recorded six RBIs to go with two runs, including a double off the wall in the 9th inning.

Nate Stinson had another solid performance with three hits and three runs.

Emmanuel Corporan pitched three innings out of the bullpen and struck out four Chinooks.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks Home Opener at Athletic Park is tomorrow, Saturday, June 1st as they host the Madison Mallard. First pitch is at 6:35 PM. Enjoy Opening Night Post-Game Fireworks presented by Wipfli CPA's & Consultants. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

