Mallards Travel to Wisconsin Rapids for First Road Game of 2019

Madison WI - The Madison Mallards picked up their third consecutive win at home last night against in-state rival, the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters, in their first meeting of the season.

In the top of the first the Rafters quickly scored a run to shake the Mallards, but the Mallards responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to tie it up.

The Mallards began to take control of the game with a lively fifth inning. A lead off single by E.J. Ranel (Lenoir-Rhyne) put the tying run on base. Ben Anderson (Georgia) followed with a line drive to center field for a double to advance Ranel to third with no outs. Next, Ranel scored on a wild pitch to give the Mallards a 2-1 lead over the Rapids.

Through the rest of the game the Mallards held the lead with strong defense, keeping the Rafters in check to secure the win.

A.J. Archambo (Oral Roberts) is locked in as the starter for the Mallards. Archambo is making his first debut in a Mallards uniform. Just finishing his sophomore season at Oral Roberts University, Archambo made 22 appearances on the mound for the Golden Eagles, including two starts. Over 39.1 innings pitched, Archambo achieved 46 strikeouts and only 28 walks.

The Mallards and Rafters close out their series tonight at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. It is the first of a three game road trip for the Mallards. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05. Make sure to catch every Mallards game on The Zone, 1670 AM and 96.7 FM.

