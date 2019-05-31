Stingers Continue to Win

May 31, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





Mankato, Minn. - The Stingers are buzzing! The boys from Willmar captured their second road win of the season against Mankato. They held off the Moondogs 5-4.

The Stingers used four pitchers in the matchup against Mankato. Jack Zigan (Minn. State Mankato) made the start for the Stingers. He sent the Moondogs down in order the first time through the lineup.

Patrick Bordewick (Concordia, St. Paul) initiated the first runs of the game with a two-run single scoring Elvers and Saenz in the second. Bradley Kinsey (Pittsburg State) came in to relieve at the start of the fifth with the score 2-2.

The scoring continued when Chase Stanke (Univ of Minn.) had a two-run single of his own bringing the score to 4-2 Stingers. Jake Marsh came into relief with the score 5-4. Marsh allowed no runs through 2.2 innings of work.

Austin Reich (Northwestern State) came into close for the Stingers. After allowing the leadoff batter to advance to third, Reich proceeded to strikeout the last two batters in dramatic fashion to complete the save. Stingers win 5-4.

The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

CDI Player of the Game

CDI is your local medical imaging provider. It's your choice where you go for medical imaging, for MRI, CT, mammograms and pain injections, choose CDI. Visit online at myCDI.com/CentralMN.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.