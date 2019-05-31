Huskies Outduel Loggers in 17-10 Slugfest

Duluth, Minn - In a nearly four-hour game, the Huskies relied on an all-out offensive attack to pull out a 17-10 win over the La Crosse Loggers Thursday night. Duluth scored a double-digit amount of runs for the second game in a row and is averaging a little less than 12 runs per game through the first three contests.

Carter Putz opened the scoring for the second night in a row with a three-run opposite field home run to give Duluth an early 3-0 lead. La Crosse responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

After each team scored a run in the second, the Loggers took the lead in the third inning on a bases-clearing double from Brady Allen. The Huskies got one back on a wild pitch in the fourth to make it a 7-5 game.

The fifth inning was the turning point where Duluth took control. The Huskies scored seven runs in the inning, starting with a rally spearheaded by a two-run home run from Danny Zimmerman to tie the game at seven. The go-ahead run came home on a fielding error by left fielder Jaxon Shirley and Duluth did not look back.

The Huskies added three more runs in the sixth and scored eleven unanswered runs when all was said and done. Duluth held on for a 17-10 victory.

Erik Kaiser picked up his first win of the season in his second appearance. He pitched three innings in relief allowing two runs, both earned and striking out four Loggers. Nick Johnson took the loss for La Crosse after allowing seven runs, two earned, in an inning and a third.

Huskies go for the sweep Friday night in La Crosse with First Pitch at 7:05 CST.

