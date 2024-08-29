Albuquerque Falls to Reno, 3-1

August 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Reno scored a run in the first and two in the fifth while holding Albuquerque without an extra-base hit as they claimed game two, 3-1, over the Isotopes Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque's pitching staff held Reno to just three runs, the seventh time in their last 13 contests the club has limited their opponent to three runs or fewer. The club is 4-3 in those games.

-The staff also allowed just six hits on the night, tied for the second-fewest on the year (eighth time; August 20 at Sugar Land).

-Albuquerque scored just one run on the night, the ninth time being held to one run (last: August 16 at Round Rock). Additionally, it's the 12 th occurrence all-time Reno has limited the Isotopes to just one tally.

- The Isotopes were held without an extra-base hit for the fifth time in 2024 and first since August 2 at Las Vegas. Three of the five instances have come at home (other: May 30 vs. Oklahoma City and May 16 vs. Sugar Land.

-Albuquerque tallied just seven total bases, the fourth time the club has recorded single-digit total bases in its last 11 games.

-The Isotopes fall to 1-7 in game two after claiming the series-opening contest.

-Reno's Humberto Castellanos spun 7.0 innings of one-run ball. He's the fourth opposing pitcher to complete at least 7.0 innings in 2024 (last: August 16 at Round Rock, Adrian Sampson). Three out of the four instances the opposing starter allowed just one run (other: August 16 at Round Rock, Adrian Sampson; May 5 vs. Round Rock, Shaun Anderson).

-Tonight's time of game was 2:15, the eighth nine-inning game played at 2:15 or under of 2024.

- Willie MacIver recorded his 24 th multi-hit game of the season and first since a three-hit game August 18 at Round Rock, which is also the last time he tallied an extra-base hit (six games). He also stole his eighth base of the year and fourth in August.

- Greg Jones tallied a single and an RBI, bringing his season total to 33 and 19 in August. Has an RBI in 12 of 23 games in August.

- Carson Palmquist tossed 5.0 innings and allowed three runs, two earned. He has completed at least 5.0 frames with three runs or fewer in each of his last four starts.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for the third game of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Tanner Gordon while Reno is slated to send Blake Walston to the hill.

