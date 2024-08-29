Rocker Dominant in Debut, Round Rock Walks-off Oklahoma City

August 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (26-26 | 63-63) collected a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (27-26 | 67-61) at Dell Diamond on Wednesday night. Express OF Kellen Strahm drove in two runs with an RBI double in the 10 th inning to secure the win.

Round Rock LHP Grant Wolfram (3-1, 3.16) earned the win after 1.1 innings of work with two hits, one run and no earned runs. He walked one and struck out three. Oklahoma City LHP Jack Dreyer (5-2, 2.41) got the loss after 1.0 inning of work with two hits, two runs and one earned run.

Along the Train Tracks:

Express 1B Blaine Crim launched a 439-foot home run into center field during the first inning to put the good guys ahead early on.

After five scoreless innings for both sides, Baseball Club tied the contest at 1-1 in the seventh inning when LF Dalton Rushing rounded the bases on a walk, Andre Lipcius single and Ryan Ward sacrifice fly.

Crim broke the tie with his second longball of the night in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 2-1 game.

Oklahoma City tied things up again, this time at 2-2, when CF Andy Pages scored on a single from Ward in the top of the ninth inning.

In the top of the 10 th inning, C Diego Cartaya started on second base for the Baseball Club and scored as RF Drew Avans and Pages knocked back-to-back singles.

3B Matt Duffy started on second for the Express in the bottom of the frame and moved to third when SS Jax Biggers singled. RF Kellen Strahm sent both runners home with a double to secure the 4-3 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

RHP Kumar Rocker made his Triple-A debut with Round Rock on Wednesday and tossed 5.0 shutout innings in his start. Rocker struck out the side during the first inning and went on to record 10 Ks while allowing just one hit. Rocker is the fourth pitcher this season to throw 10 or more strikeouts for the Express in an outing.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto started opposite Rocker on Wednesday and threw 2.0 innings that saw one run, one hit and two strikeouts.

Express 1B Blaine Crim finished with a 4-for-4 night at the plate with two home runs, totaling two RBI and two runs scored. RF Kellen Strahm went 2-for-4 with two RBI after securing the win with a double.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City face off on Thursday night for game three of the six-game set. Express RHP Ryan Garcia (2-1, 2.38) is scheduled to start against a Baseball Club pitcher to be determined. First pitch from Dell Diamond is slated for 7:05 p.m. CT.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.