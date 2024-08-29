El Paso Wins Over Tacoma, 5-3

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored all five runs in the sixth inning of their 5-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Thursday night at Southwest University Park. It was the Chihuahuas' third consecutive win.

El Paso's five-run rally included an RBI double by Tirso Ornelas, a sacrifice fly by José Azocar and a three-run home run by Elias Díaz. It was the first home run in the San Diego Padres organization for Díaz and he now has RBI hits in all three of his games played with the Chihuahuas. El Paso relievers Kevin Kopps, Jayvien Sandridge and Logan Gillaspie combined for four shutout relief innings to close the game, allowing only one combined hit.

Tacoma scored a run in the top of the first inning when home plate umpire Dexter Kelley ruled a dead ball because the ball was stuck inside catcher Brett Sullivan's chest protector. Thursday was the sixth time in the last seven games that a Chihuahuas' game was decided by one or two runs. The Rainiers have lost seven of their last eight games.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 3, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (08/29/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Tacoma (29-25), El Paso (19-35)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Diaz (9-2, 3.99) vs. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (2-3, 6.34). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

