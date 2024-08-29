Reno Falls in 9-2 Defeat to Albuquerque
August 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Albuquerque, New Mexico. - The Reno Aces (31-22, 66-62) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (25-29, 51-78) on Thursday night in a 9-2 loss at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Reno collected five extra-base hits despite only plating two runs.
Sergio Alcantara posted a solid day, going 1-for-3 with an RBI double in the fourth. The switch-hitting infielder is riding a six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-20 (.400) with three RBI and five BB.
After missing the previous three matchups, Albert Almora returned to the Aces lineup and brought in his Pacific Coast League-leading 42 nd double of the season. The 30-year-old extended his hitting streak to 12 games where he has gone 19-for-55 (.345) with nine doubles, and nine RBI over that stretch.
The Aces own a 2.5-game lead for first place entering Friday's matchup against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
Sergio Alcantara: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Albert Almora: 2-for-5, 1 2B
Wildered Patino: 0-for-4, 1 RBI
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
