Express Edges Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 4-3

August 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Kellen Strahm hit a walk-off two-run double to help the Round Rock Express defeat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 4-3, in 10 innings Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. Oklahoma City (27-26/67-61) trailed, 2-1, entering the ninth inning. Andy Pages hit a leadoff double, and Ryan Ward later brought him home with a two-out RBI single to knot the score at 2-2. Pages then gave OKC a 3-2 lead with a RBI single in the top of the 10th inning. The Express (26-26/63-63) had runners at second and third base with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning when Strahm hit the game-winning double to right-center field. Round Rock took an early 1-0 lead with a solo homer by Blaine Crim in the first inning. OKC still trailed, 1-0, into the seventh inning when Ward hit a sacrifice fly to even the score. The Express took the lead right back on the first pitch of the bottom of the frame as Crim hit his second home run of the night to put Round Rock up 2-1.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City fell to 4-4 in extra innings with Wednesday's loss, including 1-4 on the road. However, it was just OKC's second loss in the last 10 games and third loss in the last 15 games.

-Wednesday marked the fifth time in six games the final score was decided by one or two runs...OKC is now 15-18 in one-run games this season...Wednesday was also OKC's seventh walk-off loss of the season, with each of the last two in Round Rock (July 20).

-Starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto opened a Major League Rehab Assignment. He completed two innings, allowing one run and one hit (a home run) with no walks and two strikeouts. Yamamoto faced seven batters and threw 31 pitches (23 strikes)...Yamamoto was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List June 16 with a strained rotator cuff and was transferred to the 60-day IL July 13.

-Ryan Ward notched two RBI, bringing his season total up to 91 this season. He became just the third player in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) to record consecutive seasons of 90-plus RBI.

-Andy Pages went 2-for-5 with a double and a RBI. He has hit safely in six of seven games since being optioned to OKC, going 10-for-29, and he has also hit safely in five straight games (8-for-22).

-Dalton Rushing drew a walk to extend his current on-base streak to 20 games...Andre Lipcius went 1-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to 19 games.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to bounce back as they take on Round Rock beginning at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.