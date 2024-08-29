Sports Illustrated Tickets Named Official Partner of the Round Rock Express

August 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express announced on Thursday morning that Sports Illustrated Tickets, a fan-first primary and secondary ticketing marketplace, has become an Official Partner of the Express and will be the sponsor of the 4Topps Premium Seating located in Section 123 at Dell Diamond.

The tables located down the first base line provide fans with 360-degree swivel chairs for easy seating at a table and allow a great view of the game. Fans will have exclusive access to chairs at the top of Sections 123.

"We're excited about our new partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets," Assistant General Manager Stu Scally said. "The 4Topps Premium Seating allows for a great experience for our fans looking to get out in a group at an affordable price while watching the up-and-coming players for the Texas Rangers."

Launched in June 2021, Sports Illustrated Tickets is a ticketing marketplace with more than $2.5 billion in inventory and 50 million sports, concerts and theater tickets to events around the world. Sports Illustrated Tickets, a member of the NFL Ticket Network, features a transparent pricing model with zero ($0) transaction fees.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Round Rock Express to deliver an authentic experience for its passionate fans cheering on their favorite team from the Sports Illustrated Tickets 4Topps Premium Seating section while making each game day at Dell Diamond even more enjoyable," said David Lane, CEO, Sports Illustrated Tickets. "We look forward to a successful collaboration that enhances the way fans connect with the team they love."

Round Rock returns to Dell Diamond for game three of the series with the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Thursday, August 29 at 7:05 p.m. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

