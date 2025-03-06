Round Rock Express 25th Season Team Announced

March 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - In anticipation of the 25th season of baseball at Dell Diamond and following an offseason fan vote, the Round Rock Express have announced the Top 25 Express Team. The first 2,000 Express fans through the gates on Saturday, May 31 will receive a card set of the entire Top 25 team, presented by Chick-fil-A, when the Express host the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate).

MANAGER (2)

Jackie Moore (2000-2007) - 2014 ROUND ROCK EXPRESS HALL OF FAME

The original skipper for the Round Rock Express, Moore led his inaugural Express team to a Texas League Championship with an 83-57 record in 2000 to earn the league's "Manager of the Year" honor. He followed that up with division titles in 2001 and 2004 and a playoff berth in 2002. He led the team to their first Triple-A Conference and Division crown in 2006, one year after joining the Pacific Coast League. In his five Texas League seasons, Moore had a record of 376-324 (.537); in the Pacific Coast League, 220-210 (.512).

Moore spent 11 years as a player in the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox systems making his Major League debut with Detroit in 1965. His MLB coaching career spans 40 years and eight different organizations: Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, Montreal Expos, Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. He was a member of the coaching staff for the 1981 American League West Champion Athletics, the 1990 World Series Champion Reds and the 2010 and 2011 American League Champion Rangers.

Bobby Jones (2011-2013) - 2025 ROUND ROCK EXPRESS HALL OF FAME

In his three seasons as the skipper of the Express, Jones went 229-203 while leading the E-Train to an 87-57 record and a Pacific Coast League American Southern Division title in his first season. The 87 regular season wins are the second-most in club history. After achieving his 1,500th victory as a Minor League Baseball manager in 2011, the City of Round Rock declared August 20 as Bobby Jones Day in honor of his milestone.

More than 200 former and current Major Leaguers have played for Jones as a Minor League Baseball manager. Included in that list are former Rangers Will Clark, Juan Gonzalez, Rusty Greer, Robb Nenn, Ivan Rodriguez, Kenny Rogers, Sammy Sosa, Nelson Cruz, Neftali Feliz, Josh Hamilton, Derek Holland, Ian Kinsler, David Murphy and Michael Young.

CATCHER (2)

Humberto Quintero (2005-2009)

Over parts of four seasons with the Express, Quintero appeared in 223 games with a .292 batting average. His 213 appearances behind the plate are the third-most in club history. He appeared in the major leagues for 12 seasons between the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners.

Brett Nicholas (2014-2017)

From 2014-2017, Brett Nicholas was a fan favorite at Dell Diamond. In franchise history, Nicholas is fourth in games played (406), hits (432) and doubles (87) while he was fifth in RBI (217). He was the Co-Round Rock Express MVP in 2016 while earning Triple-A All-Star nods in 2016 and 2017. The sixth-round pick by the Texas Rangers in 2010 saw time in the big leagues with Texas from 2016-2017.

FIRST BASE (3)

Mark Saccomanno (2007-2009) - 2024 ROUND ROCK EXPRESS HALL OF FAME

Saccomanno appeared in 131 games in 2007 and hit .277 with 22 home runs and 85 RBI. The right-hander returned to the Express in 2008 and slashed .297/.339/.521 in 137 games while leading the club in hits (157), home runs (27) and runs scored (83).

He was named the 2008 Round Rock Express Most Valuable Player and was named a Triple-A All-Star as he made his Major League debut for the Astros on September 8, 2008. Saccomanno hit a home run on the first pitch of his big-league career and is one of only 31 players in Major League Baseball history to accomplish the feat.

In 2009, Saccomanno posted an 18-game hitting streak from May 11-29. He finished the year with a .278 batting average and led the club in RBI (67) over 137 games. In Express franchise history, no one has appeared in more games at first base (275) than Saccomanno. He is fourth in total bases (719), home runs (64) and RBI (236), fifth in hits (424) and sixth all-time in games played (405).

Chris Davis (2011)

The Texas Rangers drafted Davis in the fifth round out of Navarro College in 2006 and he made his way to Dell Diamond in 2011. The big left-hander appeared in just 48 games for Round Rock in 2011, but he walloped 24 home runs and collected 66 RBI in those games while posting an astronomical .824 slugging percentage. Davis went on to play 13 seasons in the big leagues for the Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. He belted more than 33 home runs in four seasons including in 2013 when he set the Orioles single-season home run record with 53. Davis was the first Round Rock alumni to make both a Triple-A All-Star team and a Major League All-Star team. Kyle Tucker became the second to do so with his Major League All-Star selection in 2022.

Blaine Crim (2022-2024)

In his three seasons so far with the Express, Crim has posted a slash line of .283/.375/.478 while being named Round Rock Express Most Valuable Player in 2024. He is one of just 15 players to collect more than 40 career home runs with the E-Train (42) and he ranks 12th all-time in doubles (65). In 2024, the right-hander posted a 32-game on-base streak, which is tied for the third-longest in club history.

SECOND BASE (2)

Keith Ginter (2000) - 2017 ROUND ROCK EXPRESS HALL OF FAME

Keith Ginter was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 10th round of the 1998 amateur draft and was assigned to the Double-A Round Rock Express in 2000. He appeared in 125 games for the Texas League Champions that season, leading the team in multiple categories, including batting average (.333), runs scored (108) and steals (24). His 154 hits, 92 RBI and 26 home runs helped the E-Train claim the 2000 Texas League Championship. Ginter was promoted to the Astros following the championship game and made his Major League debut on September 20, 2000.

Ginter played in 325 games with the Astros, Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics during his six-year Major League career. He finished with a .243 career batting average (236-971) and drove in 140 runs. Including his time in the minors, Ginter played in over 1,400 career games, concluding his 13-year playing career with a .269 batting average (1,312-4,872) while collecting 720 RBI and launching 164 homers.

Brooks Conrad (2004-2007) - 2018 ROUND ROCK EXPRESS HALL OF FAME

After being drafted by the Houston Astros in the eighth round of the 2001 first-year player draft, it took Brooks Conrad just three seasons to make his way to Round Rock. Conrad burst onto the scene with the Double-A Express in 2004, finishing in the top two on the team in runs scored, hits, doubles, triples and RBI. His heroics earned him both a spot on the Texas League All-Star Team as well as Team MVP honors.

As the franchise moved to Triple-A in 2005, so did Conrad. The infielder left his mark on the record books over the next three seasons, setting all-time franchise records for career at-bats (1,963), runs scored (353), hits (507), doubles (136), triples (27), extra-base hits (243), total bases (937) and RBI (304). Conrad was acquired by the Oakland Athletics in 2008 and made his Major League debut with the team later that season. He went on to appear in 293 games across six professional seasons, making stops with the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.

SHORTSTOP (1)

Jurickson Profar (2013, 2016-2017)

One of the top prospects in the game when he was coming up, Profar came aboard the E-Train in 2013 at just 20 years old. He'd make stops at Dell Diamond in 2016 and 2017 and appeared in 166 games over parts of three seasons. He slashed .284/.373/.430 with 16 home runs and 90 RBI for the Express. Profar has appeared in the big leagues over 11 seasons with the Rangers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. He was an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in 2024 for San Diego.

THIRD BASE (5)

Morgan Ensberg (2000, 2006) - 2015 ROUND ROCK EXPRESS HALL OF FAME

Drafted by the Houston Astros in the ninth round of the 1998 amateur draft, Ensberg was promoted to Double-A Round Rock in 2000. He played in 137 games during the 2000 campaign and set Minor League career highs in runs (95), hits (145), doubles (34), walks (92), RBI (90) and home runs (28). The third baseman also achieved Minor League career highs in putouts (84), assists (307) and double plays turned (22). Following the 2000 Texas League Championship victory, Ensberg and fellow teammate Keith Ginter were called up to the Houston Astros. He debuted for the Astros on September 20, 2000.

As a member of the Houston Astros in 2005, Ensberg's remarkable play earned him an All-Star selection, Silver Slugger and a fourth-place finish in N.L. MVP voting. Ensberg is the only player in MLB history with championships in college (University of Southern California), Rookie League (Auburn), Single-A (Kissimmee), Double-A (Round Rock), Triple-A (New Orleans) and to have played in a World Series (Houston, 2005).

Royce Huffman (2001-2002, 2005-2006) - 2023 ROUND ROCK EXPRESS HALL OF FAME

Royce Huffman was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 12th round of the 1999 amateur draft and earned his promotion to the Double-A Round Rock Express in 2000. His historic run in Central Texas included 495 games played for the E-Train from 2000-2002 and 2005-2006. As of his induction in 2023, Huffman has the most career hits (548) in Express history and is second in doubles (129). He surpassed 100 or more hits in four of the five seasons he donned an Express uniform and held a career batting average of .305.

Huffman began the 2001 season with the E-Train and led the team in games played (137) and hits (168). From July 7-July 24, he rode a 17-game hitting streak, which is tied for the longest in team history. In 2002, the infielder led the Express in batting average (.322), hits (168) and RBI (91). When he returned to play for Round Rock in 2005 and 2006, the club was a Triple-A affiliate. He still felt right as home, collecting 216 hits in 222 games played while helping the Express win their first Triple-A Conference and Division crown in 2006.

Mike Coolbaugh (2003, 2005)

The late Mike Coolbaugh was a fan-favorite in his two seasons with the Express and was named the Round Rock Express MVP and a Triple-A All-Star in 2005 when he slashed .281/.344/.512 with 27 home runs and 101 RBI. In 165 games with the Express between 2003 and 2005, Coolbaugh belted 34 home runs. The Express honored Coolbaugh and his family by retiring Coolbaugh's jersey in 2009.

Matt Kata (2009-2012)

In four seasons with the Round Rock Express, Matt Kata slashed .277/.303/.403 with 85 doubles, eight triples, 30 home runs and 202 RBI. He is one of just eight players with over 200 RBI in E-Train history. He ranks fifth in doubles (85) and sixth in hits (420). The former ninth round selection by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1999 appeared in the major leagues over parts of five seasons with Arizona, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros.

Joey Gallo (2015-2016)

Gallo appeared in 155 games for the Express between 2015 and 2016. Over half of his 125 hits with Round Rock went for extra bases. He recorded 26 doubles, six triples, and 39 home runs with a .224/.340/.501 slash line. Gallo made his first Major League all-star appearance as a reserve outfielder in 2019. He was also a member of the 2021 American League All-Star team and participated in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Both of his All-Star appearances came as a member of the Rangers. He is a two-time Gold Glove winner (2020 & 2021).

OUTFIELD (7)

Jason Lane (2001, 2006-2007)

The 2001 season was a magical one for Jason Lane as the outfielder put together one of the greatest single seasons in Express history. Lane slashed .316/.407/.608 in 137 games. He still holds the single season record for home runs (38), RBI (124) and slugging percentage (.608). He was named the 2001 Texas League MVP, Round Rock Express MVP, a Double-A All-Star and an MLB Futures Game All-Star.

He came back and appeared with the Express for parts of the 2006 and 2007 seasons. Lane transitioned from an outfielder to a pitcher in 2010 before eventually making an appearance on the mound for the San Diego Padres in 2014. He appeared in three games for San Diego and posted a 0.87 ERA (1 ER/10.1 IP). He is now the third base coach for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Luke Scott (2004-2006) - 2023 ROUND ROCK EXPRESS HALL OF FAME

Luke Scott was selected in the ninth round of the 2001 amateur draft by the Cleveland Indians and was traded to the Houston Astros at the start of the 2004 season. After starting the 2004 campaign playing in Single-A, Scott finished the year with the Double-A Round Rock Express and began a terrific three-year stretch of baseball in Round Rock. In 2004, the lefty slashed .298/.401/.654 with 17 doubles and 19 home runs in only 63 games.

Scott continued his success as a member of the E-Train in the following two seasons as the franchise became a Triple-A club. In 2005, he led the Express in home runs (31) and slugging percentage (.603) while making his Major League debut throughout the season. The 2006 season featured more success as Scott was named a Triple-A All-Star and hit 20 home runs in 87 games while accumulating a .299 batting average. Over nine seasons in the major leagues, the first baseman and left fielder appeared in 889 games for the Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. He batted .258 with 181 doubles and 135 home runs in his career and appeared in the 2005 National League Division Series for the Astros as they made their way to an N.L. Pennant.

Joey Butler (2011-2013)

Joey Butler was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 15th round of the 2008 MLB Draft from the University of New Orleans. Over the course of three seasons in Round Rock, Butler carried a .300 batting average in 369 total games. He made his Round Rock debut in 2011, appearing in 113 games and compiling a .322 batting average. The outfielder was named a Triple-A Postseason All-Star after batting .571 with a 1.238 OPS.

Butler was named a Triple-A All-Star in 2012 and 2013. He is one of three Round Rock alumni to play in multiple All-Star games. He was named the 2012 Round Rock Express MVP after leading the team in runs (93) and walks (79) while slashing .290/.392/.473. The outfielder holds the longest on-base streak in club history after successfully reaching base in 35 consecutive games in 2013. Butler's streak included 33 hits and 34 walks for a .439 OBP from July 22 to September 2. He made his Major League debut with the Rangers on August 7, 2013 and appeared in the major leagues from 2013-2015 with Texas, the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays.

Jared Hoying (2013-2017)

The Texas Rangers drafted Jared Hoying in the 10th round of the 2010 MLB Draft and he went on to appear in the second-most games in Express club history (512) over the course of five seasons. A 2014 Triple-A All-Star, Hoying led the Pacific Coast League in extra-base hits (66) and total bases (263). He was named the 2014 Round Rock Express MVP after leading the club in games (135), hits (138), home runs (26) and RBI (78). Hoying was also a member of Round Rock's 2015 PCL American Conference Championship Team and led the club with 23 home runs and 66 runs scored. The outfielder has the most home runs (83), stolen bases (78) and appearances in center field (362) in franchise history. He also stands in second place in career plate appearances (2,104), at-bats (1,938), triples (26), runs (300), RBI (272) and total bases (901). Hoying made his Major League debut with the Rangers on May 23, 2016, against the Los Angeles Angels.

Kyle Tucker (2019)

Kyle Tucker played in 125 games in 2019 for the E-Train and his 34 home runs are the second-most in Express single-season history. His 97 RBI are tied for fifth in a single season. Tucker is one of five players in the Pacific Coast League's 122-year history to record at least 30 homers and 30 steals in a season. He joined Joc Pederson as the second player to achieve the feat in the modern era. His 2019 campaign earned him numerous honors, including Round Rock Express MVP, Baseball America's Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Year, All-PCL Team and Triple-A All-Star. Tucker has appeared in three consecutive Major League All-Star games from 2022-2024. He won the World Series as a member of the Houston Astros in 2022.

Yordan Alvarez (2019)

One of the most feared hitters in baseball appeared in 56 games for the Express in 2019 and slashed .343/.443/.742 with 16 doubles, 23 home runs and 71 RBI before going on to earn Rookie of the Year for the Houston Astros in the same season. Alvarez is a three-time All-Star, Silver Slugger winner and was the 2021 ALCS MVP. Among players with at least 200 at-bats, his 1.185 OPS is the highest in Express club history.

Bubba Thompson (2022-2023)

Thompson spent parts of two seasons with the Express and needed only 73 games to break the Express single-season Triple-A stolen base record. He finished the year with 49 stolen bases in 80 games while being named the 2022 Round Rock Express MVP after slashing .303/.355/.474 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI. Thompson came back for 32 games with the E-Train where he stole 16 bases and was caught only twice. The former first-round selection in 2017 by the Rangers is now preparing to play college football at University of Southern Alabama this year.

STARTING PITCHER (3)

Roy Oswalt (2000, 2012) - 2016 ROUND ROCK EXPRSS HALL OF FAME

Oswalt was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 23rd round of the 1996 amateur draft and was promoted to the Double-A Round Rock Express in 2000. In his first start in an Express uniform, the right-hander struck out 15 batters in a complete game effort, he went on to strike out a total of 141 batters in 129.2 innings that season and complied a 1.94 ERA over 18 starts. He threw two complete games, both shutouts, and was named the Express Pitcher of the Year. Following the Express season, Oswalt was selected to the U.S. Olympic Baseball Team, where he struck out 10 batters and allowed just two runs, helping to earn the team a gold medal.

Oswalt made his Major League debut with the Houston Astros on May 6, 2001 and went on to have a successful 13-year career with Houston, Philadelphia, Texas and Colorado. He was named to the All-Star Team in 2005, 2006 and 2007. In 2005, he was awarded the National League Championship Series MVP and won the N.L. Pitching Title in 2006.

Kirk Saarloos (2002) - 2022 ROUND ROCK EXPRESS HALL OF FAME

Just one season after being drafted by the Houston Astros in the third round of the 2001 first-year player draft, Kirk Saarloos left his mark on the Round Rock Express record books. The right-hander finished the 2002 season 10-1 with a club-record 1.40 ERA. His .828 WHIP and .168 opponent batting average remain the best single-season marks for any pitcher to ever don a Round Rock uniform. Saarloos was named the 2002 Texas League Pitcher of the Year despite pitching in just 13 games with Round Rock.

After winning 10 of his last 12 starts with the Express, including six shutout performances, Saarloos was promoted to Houston to make his Major League debut with the Astros on June 16, 2002. He went on to pitch in 53 games with Houston over the next two seasons, including the historic six-pitcher no-hitter against the New York Yankees on July 11, 2003. In total, Saarloos appeared in 165 games with the Astros, Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds across a seven-year professional career.

Bud Norris (2009-2010)

Bud Norris burst into Round Rock in 2009 after rising through Houston's minor league system. Norris was the Pacific Coast League starting pitcher in the 2009 Triple-A All-Star game. He tossed two perfect frames with no hits, runs or walks along with two strikeouts. The right-hander was called up by the Houston Astros two weeks later and spent the rest of the season at the Major League level. Through 19 starts with the Express, Norris held opposing batters to a .237 batting average and posted a 2.63 ERA, both of which were league-bests and earned him Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year. Norris made 355 total appearances spanning 10 seasons at the Major League level. He won a career-high 15 games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.

RELIEF PITCHER (2)

Travis Driskill (2005-2007)

In Round Rock's 25-season history, no player has taken the mound more than Driskill. The right-hander made 143 appearances while finishing 79 games - the second-most in club history. In 2005, Driskill was named Round Rock's Pitcher of the Year after winning a team-high nine games in 101.0 innings pitched. The closer finished 38 games in 2006, the sixth-most in club history. Driskill also earned 15 saves out of 20 save opportunities. He was named a Triple-A All-Star in 2007 while pitching 65.1 innings with 1.18 WHIP. Through his three seasons with Round Rock, Driskill finished fourth in career saves (28) and sixth in all-time wins (17). He appeared in 57 Major League games from 2002-2007, with Houston, the Baltimore Orioles and the Colorado Rockies.

Jimmy Reyes (2014-2017)

Reyes was selected by the Texas Rangers in the seventh round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft from Elon University and spent the entirety of his career in the Rangers organization. He spent four seasons in Round Rock from 2014-2017 and his 133 appearances on the mound are the second-most in club history. Reyes compiled a 10-12 record and a 4.11 ERA. The lefty made his first Triple-A All-Star team in 2015. He made 41 appearances with 36 out of the bullpen while posting a 2.31 ERA. Reyes allowed 16 earned runs across 62.1 innings without giving up a home run. He made four appearances for the Express in the American Conference Championship Series, including the series-clinching victory over the Fresno Grizzlies. Reyes and teammate Brett Nicholas became the second and third players to make multiple Triple-A All-Star appearances after playing in the 2017 All-Star Game.

The home opener at Dell Diamond is slated for Tuesday, April 1 against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

