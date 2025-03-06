Four Space Cowboys Named to Astros 2025 Spring Breakout Roster

March 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The 2025 Spring Breakout roster for the Houston Astros includes four Space Cowboys as announced on MLB Network on Thursday. The list includes RHP Miguel Ullola, INF Brice Matthews, INF Tommy Sacco Jr. and OF Jacob Melton. The full Spring Breakout roster can be found here.

All four players were members of the Space Cowboys 2024 Triple-A National Championship team with each playing a vital role in Sugar Land's postseason run to their first affiliated title. Three of the four players rank in the Astros Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline, with Matthews currently ranked as the Astros #2 prospect, Melton ranking as the #3 prospect and Ullola rating as Houston's #6 overall prospect and top-ranked pitcher.

Houston will take on the Nationals Spring Breakout roster on Friday, March 14 at 1:05 pm Central time at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. The game will be televised on MLB.TV, MLB.com and the MLB App and will be broadcast on SportsTalk790 in Houston.

Ullola made two starts with Sugar Land in 2024, including starting Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series in which he fired 4.0 shutout innings, surrendering only two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. For the season, Ullola went 5-9 with a 4.28 ERA in 28 games, 24 starts, between Double-A Corpus and Sugar Land, throwing 130.1 innings with 171 strikeouts and a .163 batting average against, the lowest batting average against among qualified pitchers in Minor League Baseball in 2024.

Matthews played across three levels in 2024, ending the season with Sugar Land after slashing .265/.384/.481/.865 in 79 games with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 44 RBI, 52 runs scored and 32 stolen bases. In Sugar Land's three postseason games, Matthews went 3-for-13 with his first Triple-A home run and four RBI.

Sacco Jr. appeared in 124 games between Double-A Corpus and Sugar Land in 2024, hitting .248/.344/.378/.722 with 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 58 runs scored and 19 stolen bases. After a promotion to Sugar Land on August 27, he hit .275 in 22 games with the Space Cowboys, registering five doubles, a home run, eight RBI and nine runs scored. During the Space Cowboys three postseason games, he went 4-for-13 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored, starting at second base in all three contests.

Melton nearly split the season evenly between Corpus (58 games) and Sugar Land (47 games), slashing a combined .253/.310/.426/.736 in 105 games with 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 54 RBI, 59 runs scored and 30 stolen bases in 34 attempts. He was one of just nine players in Minor League Baseball to have at least 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 stolen bases in 2024. Prior to having his postseason cut short due to injury, Melton went 2-for-5 in two games in the PCL Championship Series with a home run, three RBI, a run scored, two walks and no strikeouts.

With the full promotional schedule announced for 2025, single game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale now. For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25.

