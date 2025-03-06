Reno Aces Announce Promotional Schedule for April

March 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces announced the club's April promotional schedule today for all 18 home games during the 2025 season's opening month today. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale via RenoAces.com and at Reno Aces Fan Fest this Saturday from 11am - 2pm at Greater Nevada Field.

Special Events

Opening Day, presented by Donor Network West :

Tuesday, April 1st, vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. First Pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., but fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Full details:

A 2025 Magnet schedule giveaway will be available at the gates for fans of all ages while supplies last. Limited quantities are available. Pyro Guys, Inc. will provide pyrotechnics during pregame player introductions and more. First pitches by celebrity TikTok chef Kevin Ashton (@oldscoolkevmo) and Benjamin "Coach" Wade from Survivor (three-time participant)

Game Show Night

Friday, April 18th, vs. Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Join us for a night of game-show themed fun! Enjoy exciting competitions throughout the event, including activities on the concourse and even on the field.

Easter Sunday

Sunday, April 20th, vs. Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Come take pictures with the Easter Bunny and take part in an Easter egg hunt in the ballpark for this egg-tastic game day!

Princess Night

Friday, April 25th, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Princesses will be roaming the ballpark! Come take pictures, buy co-branded merchandise and experience this magical night for yourself.

Micheladas de Reno, presented by Travel Nevada, Telemundo and Juan 101.7

Saturday, April 26th, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the first of three scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field. More information, details and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Dog Days presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net:

Three home Sundays: April 6th, April 20th, April 27th Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

April Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (4/15, 4/22) - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00. Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (4/2, 4/16, 4/23) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com. Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (4/3, 4/17, 4/24) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light. Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (4/25) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks. Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM (4/6, 4/20, 4/27) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs

The Reno Aces open their 75-game 2025 home schedule at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.