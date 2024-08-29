Round Rock Home Runs Secure 3-1 Win Over Oklahoma City

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (27-26 | 64-63) earned a 3-1 victory over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (27-27 | 67-62) at Dell Diamond on Thursday night. With wins on consecutive nights, the Express now lead the series two games to one.

Round Rock reliever LHP Robby Ahlstrom (1-0, 4.22) was credited with the victory after tossing 2.0 no-hit frames that included two walks and two strikeouts. Oklahoma City starter RHP Hyun-il Choi (4-4, 4.25) took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work. Express RHP Aidan Anderson was called upon to close the door in the ninth inning, earning his fourth save of the season, yielding a walk in 0.2 frames.

Along the Train Tracks:

After five scoreless innings, Oklahoma City took a 1-0 lead when LF Andy Pages hit a solo home run that squeaked over the left field fence.

Round Rock answered in the home half of the sixth inning when 1B Blaine Crim blasted his third home run in the past two games. Crim's long ball also scored 2B Justin Foscue to give the Express a 2-1 lead.

Foscue provided an insurance run with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it 3-1 in favor of the E-Train.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RHP Ryan Garcia took home a no-decision after his 5.0 innings yielded one run on four hits and three walks with five punchouts. Since his Triple-A debut on August 4, Garcia's 35 strikeouts land him in third place in the Pacific Coast League behind Salt Lake LHP José Suarez (40) and LHP Reid Detmers (37), both of whom have made over 50 starts at the Major League level for the Los Angeles Angels.

E-Train 1B Blaine Crim launched a two-run home run en route to a 1-for-3 night with two RBI and a walk. Crim's third home run in the past two games extended his hitting streak to 12-games, which is tied with Reno OF Albert Almora Jr. for the longest active streak in the PCL.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City return to Dell Diamond on Friday for game four of the six-game set. Express RHP Gerson Garabito (1-4, 3.29) is scheduled to start against Baseball Club RHP Jon Duplantier (1-1, 5.59). First pitch from is slated for 7:15 p.m. CT.

